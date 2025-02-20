02/20/2025



Updated at 10: 02h.





Hamas has delivered Israel on Thursday, with the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the bodies of four hostages dead in the Gaza Strip after being kidnapped during the attacks executed on October 7, 2023 by the group and Other Palestinian factions.

The bodies of Shiri Bibas, their children Ariel and Kfir, and Oded Lifshitz, have been delivered during a show held at Bani Suhaila, east of Jan Yunis, in which four coffins have been placed with a photograph of each of them, as well as propaganda messages.

In addition, on the stage raised in the place for the act, a large banner has been placed in which the group accuses Israel of being behind the death of these four people, as well as ammunition allegedly used by the Israeli army in the attacks that would have caused deaths.

After that, the Israeli army has published a brief statement in which it has stressed that “according to the information provided by the Red Cross, the four coffins with the deceased hostages have been delivered to the body and are on their way to the forces of the Shin Bet and the Israel Defense Forces (FDI) in the Gaza Strip », where they remain deployed at various points.









Hamas has affirmed in a statement that «the resistance has worked to respect the holiness of the dead and the feelings of families during the ceremony for the delivery of the bodies of the prisoners, even after the Occupation Army did not respect their lives When they were alive.

Hamas delivers the bodies to the Red Cross

Reuters



“We preserved the life of the prisoners of the occupation-in reference to the four kidnapped whose bodies have been delivered-we gave them what we could and we treated them with humanity, but their army killed them with their captors,” he denounced , as collected by the Palestinian newspaper ‘Fisin’.

Thus, he has reiterated his accusations against the defense forces of Israel (FDI) for “killing his prisoners by bombarding his detention centers”, so he said that “the Nazi occupation government has a whole responsibility after repeated obstructing occasions an exchange agreement ».

Hamas, has affirmed that the “criminal” prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, “cries today about the bodies of the prisoners who have been delivered to him in bodies, in a flagrant attempt to evade his responsibility in his death in front of his audience” .

In this sense, he has stressed that Hamas’s armed arm, the Ezzeldín al Qassam brigades, “did everything he could to protect the prisoners” and has added that “the barbarians and continuous bombings by the occupation prevented them from It could rescue all prisoners life ».

«To the Bibas and Lifshitz families: we would have preferred that their children return alive, but your army and the leaders of your government chose to kill them instead of achieving their return. Next to them, they killed 17,881 Palestinian children with their criminal bombings against the Gaza Strip, ”the group has settled.

The Bibas family, kidnapped by Hamas in the October 7 attack



Criticism of the Bibas family after the publication of their names

The Netanyahu office confirmed on Wednesday that he had received the list with the names of the hostages whose bodies would be delivered this Thursday and confirmed their identities. “In these difficult times, our hearts are with mourning families,” he said.

Shortly after, the Bibas family said that it had not given its permission for their names to be published, after which Netanyahu’s office accused the army, which apologized for what he described as “a good faith error,” according to The Israeli newspaper ‘The Times of Israel’ has collected.

Hamas announced Tuesday that he would deliver the bodies of Shiri Bibas and his two children, four years and nine months at the time of kidnapping. Oded Lifshitz, 83, was in the hands of Islamic jihad. His wife, Yocheved, also kidnapped on October 7, 2023, was released during the truce agreed in November of that year.

The Islamist group announced in November 2023 that Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas had died in an Israeli bombing against Gaza in the frame retained and released on February 1, in the framework of the Fuego Alto Agreement, blaming Netanyahu of their deaths, after which the Army Israelí spoke of a “psychological terror.”

In fact, the Israeli authorities refused to confirm that these three people have died and, in fact, asked several times to the Palestinian Islamist group to confirm if they are alive, in the face of their possible release. Hamas’s announcement and the delivery of his bodies confirms the group’s claims about his death under captivity, waiting for autopsies to determine the causes.

The Israelis meet in the Plaza de los Haranes in Tel Aviv before the release of the remains of four Israeli hostages by Hamas

EP



New Liberations on Saturday

The delivery of the bodies takes place two days before Hamas releases six other hostages that are still alive, identified as such Shoham, Omer Shem-Tov, Eliya Cohen, Omer Wenkert, Avera Mengistu, and Hisham al Sayed, after which which which was what Israel will proceed to a new batch of Palestinian release.

Mengistu, an Ethiopian-Israeli, and Al Sayed, an Israeli Bedouin, were kidnapped in 2014 and 2015, respectively, after entering the strip by their own foot, after which they were arrested and put into custody of Hamas. In this way, both have been held in the Palestinian enclave.

Hamás said that the six are the only ones on the list of 33 agreed for the first phase of Alto El Fuego in Gaza, in force since January 19, which are still lifeless. The other hostages on the list are Itzik Elgrat, Shlomo Mantzur, Ohad Yahalomi and Tsahi Idan, although Israel’s authorities have officially confirmed Mantzur’s death.

The process also takes place at a time when the Government of Israel and Hamas should undertake the negotiations for the second phase of the high fire, which in theory includes a high permanent fire, although for now they have not started the contacts, In the midst of the growing criticism by Netanyahu ultra -orthodox allies to the option to move forward with the conversations.

Thus, various allies of the prime minister have made appeals during the last days in favor of breaking the negotiations and resuming the military offensive against Gaza, although Qatar, one of the mediators, said on Tuesday that there is a “positive atmosphere” for the Start of this new batch of negotiations.

On the other hand, the future of the enclave after the conflict is equally subject to intense discussions, especially after the president of the United States, Donald Trump, raised a forced displacement of the Palestinian population to countries in the region and even put on the table that Washington controls the territory, something rejected by the Palestinian authority, Hamas, other Palestinian factions and the majority of the international community.