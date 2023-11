Israeli helicopters positioned to transport hostages from Gaza | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The Israeli government received a sixth list of hostages that must be released by the terrorist group Hamas from Gaza, this Wednesday (29), amid new truce negotiations between the parties to the conflict.

Sources heard by the American broadcaster CNN stated that the families of the victims are already being notified of the possibility of release today, when the two-day extension of the war pause comes to an end.

According to the news agency ReutersIsrael and Hamas are holding a series of meetings this Wednesday (29) with the mediators of the conflict, in search of a longer extension of the truce that began last Friday (24).

A source familiar with the negotiations told the British agency that members of the CIA and Israeli Intelligence are discussing continuing the ceasefire. So far, Hamas has not shown openness to the release of men and soldiers from the Israeli Army who were captured on October 7th.

Since Friday (24), the day the truce began, 81 hostages (60 Israelis and 21 citizens of other countries) have been released by the Palestinian militia. Around 160 remain in the hands of terrorists. On the other side, 150 Palestinians were released from Israeli prisons.