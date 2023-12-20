When Amira returned to her country, there was no welcoming committee waiting for her. This 30-year-old Arab-Israeli citizen arrived on November 16 with her two children – aged four and a year and a half – to Taba, on Egypt's border with Israel, along the coast of the Red Sea. Behind her, under the bombs, were her husband and her mother, without the right to leave because they did not have the same nationality. Amira starred in an odyssey in which she and her children crossed half of a territory devastated by war to Rafah. When she arrived in Egypt, exhausted, she crossed the entire Sinai Peninsula with other evacuees in a military convoy whose members did not allow her or her children to rest or eat. When she set foot in Israel again, the only reception she received was from the Shin Bet, the Israeli internal intelligence service, which treated her as a suspect. “It was the worst part of this process,” she says. “Tell us everything you know about Hamas!” They yelled at her between threats while asking her if her children were really hers. “They checked every photo, every number and every message on my phone.”

Amira (not her real name because she prefers to keep her real identity hidden) is part of the group of 71 Israelis who managed to leave Gaza in two convoys on November 16 and December 6, all Arabs and the majority of Bedouin origin. Some left with the rest of the foreign citizens — no Gazan without nationality or legal residence in Israel has been able to leave the Strip. The woman traveled with her children from her mother's house, in the city of Al Qarara, north of Khan Younis, and they went from shelter to shelter and avoiding the rubble with the basics to reach the Rafah border crossing, the only exit. from Gaza to Egypt. Unlike those rescued from the Strip with American, French or Spanish passports, the Israelis who managed to escape the horror were not able to take many of their closest relatives with them. In the contingent, the majority were women who married Gazans, moved, settled and started families. In many cases, their husbands and children have stayed there.

“It was a very painful trip, we had bombings all along the way,” recalls Amina, who now lives with her Israeli family. “There was no gasoline, there was nothing. In the end we found a car that took us to the border, but we had to pay the driver double because he didn't want to take the risk of taking us,” she continues. As they crossed the Rafah Pass, they were searched from top to bottom. Exhausted, they had to wait for hours sitting on the ground until a bus escorted by Egyptian soldiers picked them up and took them to Taba across the Sinai. “They didn't let my husband and my mother pass. “They had to stay in Gaza.” The evacuee details the horrors of the road. “My four-year-old daughter knew what was happening. When she heard the explosions she covered her ears and couldn't stop screaming. I noticed that my little son was also scared, because he kept moving and looking at the windows. We had to go. We could have all died in a bombing,” says Amira.

Two Israeli human rights organizations were responsible for coordinating the rescue with the Government of Israel. Both NGOs are in charge of managing military permits so that these families can meet their relatives on both sides of the border. Some 15% of Gazans have relatives in Israel and mixed marriages are common on both sides of the fence. “This is what in Israel is called the 'divided families procedure,' explains Daniel Shenhar, the director of HaMoked's legal department, which, together with the Gisha Legal Center for Freedom of Movement, works to guarantee freedom of movement for Palestinians. has collaborated intensely to get these people out. “The majority are women who, for years, have turned to us to obtain permits that allow them to live permanently in Gaza and return to Israel to visit their relatives.”

“The problem for these couples, many times, is the children,” Shenhar continues. “Many of these women have worried that their children born in Gaza have Israeli documentation that allows them to periodically leave and enter Israel, but when they turn 18, they have to leave the Strip and, from that moment, they are prohibited from returning. home, because they don't give them permits.” For this reason, many others, when they come of age, stay and, although they retain Israeli nationality, cannot leave Gaza.

After the initial confusion of the days after the attacks, HaMoked and Gisha began to work. Both organizations contacted COGAT, the Israeli Defense Ministry body that manages civil affairs in the occupied territories. “We were calling and writing to them for weeks to explain that there were Israeli citizens in Gaza and that we wanted to get them out of there,” recalls Shenhar, the legal advisor. “Until we sent them a list of everyone we were already in contact with before the war started. Surprisingly, they promised us they would get them out. I remember that it seemed a little strange to us with the exalted atmosphere in the country.”

Missing or dead

Preparing that list was a huge and largely fruitless job. “We couldn't contact everyone. Many of those in our records did not answer the phone, about half. We believe they may be missing or dead,” Shenhar continues. What they did do was ask those who did respond to spread the information among those who were in a similar situation. Faced with the prospect of being part of a divided family, there were women with the right to leave who decided to stay because they had not managed the Israeli documentation for their children. Others did not want to separate from their husbands. HaMoked and Gisha are now asking COGAT to allow them to go out with the children, but, so far, they have not received a response.

Among the Arabs with Israeli nationality who were also trapped were several families, women with children, who arrived in Gaza in the days before the start of the war with special permission from the military to visit sick relatives, attend a wedding or a funeral, the reasons assessed to obtain it. When the bombs started falling, they stayed locked there.

Safe, Amira says that the most dramatic moment was arriving in Israel, after hours without eating or drinking. “After checking and rechecking our documentation, the agents wanted to make sure that my children were really mine and to prove it I had to show them the photos on my phone with them in my house,” she remembers. “Then, one by one, they put us in interrogation rooms and started asking us questions.” It didn't matter that Amira was one of her nationals. “They asked me where there are Hamas people or if she was dealing with or working for Hamas. 'Tell us everything you know about Hamas, where the rockets are, if you know anyone from Hamas.' “I told them I didn't know anything.”

Then another researcher arrived, apparently acting as good cop. He says she gave his son chocolate and then said: “Look how we treat Palestinian children, instead of killing them, like Hamas did.” “But they are Israeli children, with Israeli documents,” I replied. They have nothing to do with Hamas or the war. There are children dying and it is not my fault or theirs.” The woman complains that they barely brought them food and water until they insisted. Same with her blankets. That three people from the group were arrested, others were shouted at and they were accused of rejoicing in the attacks of October 7. “After this you will not return to Gaza. There will be no Gaza left to return to. “We are not going to allow you a single mistake, we are going to watch you,” they told him. I explained to her that she hoped to settle in Israel with my husband and mother. “That's not going to happen,” they said. “Think about taking your husband away to go to another country.”

