Benjamin Netanyahu assured this Sunday that Israel is determined to carry out a ground offensive on Rafah, in the southern end of Gaza, while International pressure is growing, warning against this operation in a place where 1.4 million Palestinians are crowded together, the majority internally displaced..

“Those who say that under no circumstances should we enter Rafah are basically saying that we lose the war” to Hamas, Netanyahu declared in an interview with the channel ABC Newsat a time when Israeli troops are fighting in the Khan Yunis area and it is feared that they will advance by land to Rafah, on the border with Egypt and where a large part of the population of all of Gaza has taken refuge until now.

The warnings regarding the operation are being felt from the UN, which warned of a possible massacre of civilians and violations of international law if carried out.

The United States also expressed its concern, and this Sunday Joe Biden spoke about it with Netanyahu in a 45-minute call in which he assured him that an operation in Rafah should not be done without a “credible and executable” plan. Two days ago, the Israeli Prime Minister ordered the Army to propose a possible evacuation plan for Rafah civilians, trapped in the southern tip of Gaza with no way out.

US President Joe Biden (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) during a meeting in Tel Aviv.

At the same time, Egypt called this Sunday for “all international and regional efforts” to be united to avoid an offensive. This would affect it a lot, since it has a 14-kilometer-long border with Gaza that adjoins Rafah, called the 'Philadelphia Line'..

A strong Israeli attack on Rafah – the only point in Gaza that it has not taken over – could cause more tension and instability in the Egyptian Sinai Peninsula. Cairo fears a mass exodus of Palestinian civilians to its territory, something that has not happened so far because it is only allowing their passage in dribs and drabs.

The achievements of the Israeli Army are very impressive. We are on the way to victory. It is within our reach. It is a difficult battle, but we are winning it.

Egypt appealed to “influential international powers” to “intensify pressure on Israel” to respond to the truce initiatives. It also militarily reinforced the border with Gaza, and is building a fence in the vicinity of the border crossing.

This Arab country was the first to sign peace with Israel in 1979 and is a key mediator to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, an option that the Israeli Government does not want to access for now.

Netanyahu urges maintain military pressure on Hamas, despite the demands of the families of 132 Israelis – about a hundred alive – still hostages in Gaza.

For its part, according to the Al Aqsa channel, which cited a senior Hamas official, he warned that a ground attack on Rafah “will explode” the negotiations for the release of Israeli captives in exchange for a truce, and that for now They are not moving forward in the face of Israel's refusal to accept Hamas's demand that it withdraw its troops from Gaza and completely stop its offensive.

Tents for Palestinian refugees near a cemetery in Rafah, Gaza.

“The achievements of the Israeli Army are very impressive. We are on the path to victory. It is within our reach. It is a difficult battle, but we are winning it,” Netanyahu reiterated this Sunday, while the troops continue attacking different points in the Strip and in The last hours caused the death of at least 112 Palestinians.

“We want the demilitarization of Gaza. This requires our security control,” also in the occupied West Bank, the prime minister insisted. “There is no alternative in the foreseeable future,” he added, adding that this intention has been expressed to the United States and other world leaders..

Since the outbreak of war more than 4 months ago, the offensive on Gaza has left more than 28,100 Palestinians dead, including at least 112 who died during the last hours.

