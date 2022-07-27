The position came in a press statement by the Israeli minister, after talks he held with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Residing Abroad, Nasser Bourita, in Rabat.

“The discussions provided an opportunity to confirm support for Morocco’s position on the Sahara issue,” Sa’ar said, noting that he expressed this position during his meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as in other meetings that brought him together with Moroccan government officials.

He highlighted that the bilateral talks come within the framework of strengthening relations between Morocco and Israel, expressing his hope that the Minister of Foreign Affairs will pay a visit to Israel soon.

He added that his working visit to Morocco, marked by meetings with Moroccan government officials, was “very successful”.

It is noteworthy that the Israeli government official held talks with the Minister of Justice, Abdel Latif Wahbi, which culminated in the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministries of Justice in Morocco and Israel on strengthening and encouraging bilateral cooperation in the legal field.