“The resistance is preparing for a battle of attrition and will break the enemy’s political will just as it has broken his military will.” This is one of the passages of the Letter from Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to Yemen’s Houthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, congratulating him on Sunday’s attack on IsraelYesterday’s was Sinwar’s third message since he was elected head of the Islamic resistance movement on August 6. Meanwhile, on the Lebanese front, Israel warns: a wider war with Hezbollah could be on the horizon.

Houthis release video of missile launched at Israel

The Houthis released a nearly two-minute video of what they said was footage of the “hypersonic” missile dubbed “Palestine 2” being launched in the attack on Israel.

Israeli defense systems shot down the missile, although shrapnel caused at least nine injuries and extensive damage in the town of Modiin, near Tel Aviv. The Houthis said the missile managed to travel more than 2,000 kilometers in just eleven minutes, causing “panic and fear” among “more than two million Zionists.”

Gallant: ‘Wider War Between Israel and Hezbollah May Be Coming’

On the Lebanese side, a potential wider war between Israel and the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah could be on the horizon, according to statements released by the Israeli government. The possibility of a deal is fading as Hezbollah continues to “link up” with the Palestinian Islamic movement Hamas and refuses to end the conflict, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a meeting with U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein, explaining that “the only way left to secure the return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes will be through military action.”

Iran’s position

Meanwhile, Iran is making its voice heard again. Israel “tried, through the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran, to drag us into a regional war. So far we have exercised restraint, but we reserve the right to respond in the appropriate ways and at the appropriate times,” Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a press conference, his first since he was elected.

Iran will never abandon its missile program, which is a “key deterrent” for the country, Pezeshkian made clear. “If we didn’t have missiles, like in Gaza, they would drop bombs on us whenever they want,” the Iranian president said.

Pezeshkian then denied that his country had delivered a hypersonic missile to the Houthis: “The missiles that the Yemenis possess are the result of their efforts and the missile used in the attack does not exist in Iran.” The Houthis “are capable of manufacturing their own weapons,” said the Iranian president who took the opportunity to criticize the United States and its Western allies for supplying weapons to Israel for its offensive against the Gaza Strip.

UNRWA: “Health conditions in Gaza worsen day by day”

While UNRWA has raised the alarm about the poor sanitary conditions in Gaza, caused by waste accumulated throughout the Strip, after Israel took control of the two main landfills in the territory, east of the cities of Khan Younis and Gaza City: “The sanitary conditions in Gaza are worsening day by day. Insects and rodents can transmit diseases and threaten the health and well-being of people”.