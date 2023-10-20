The Israeli forces’ ground operation in Gaza appears ready. The risk, however, is a “lethal surprise”, between underwater drones and ‘sophisticated’ weapons, deadly bombs hidden under the ground (worse than the IEDs which caused victims and casualties in Iraq and Afghanistan). “Capabilities” of Hamas that “we have not yet seen” in a context of “asymmetric warfare”.

With the intensification of the conflict, after the attack on 7 October in Israel by Hamas (which controls the Strip), the chances – and fears – that a “lethal surprise” will arrive from Hamas also increase because if most of the weapons used 7 October was already known previously, the experts fear that the group may have a more technologically advanced arsenal. The Washington Post writes this, citing analysts who study the military capabilities of Hamas, which after the attack two weeks ago announced that it had used 35 ‘kamikaze’ drones, all built on the basis of old projects by Mohamed Zouari, the engineer aerospace man killed in late 2016 while sitting in his car in the Tunisian city of Sfax in circumstances that immediately brought suspicion to the Mossad.

Hamas’ technological weapons

Zouari, Iranian formation, was known for the construction of armed drones for Hamas and was about to complete his ‘masterpiece’, a drone submarine capable of carrying explosives. In 2021, Israeli forces intercepted and destroyed a similar drone as Hamas attempted to launch it from a beach in Gaza. And according to military experts, the group almost certainly has other similar ones and could also have other ‘sophisticated’ weapons.

Not only. Hamas ‘armourers’ are also known to have acquired technology for a number of new weapons, powerful mines and bombs to be placed along the roads but also precision guided munitions. Some were developed by Hamas engineers outside Gaza, in many cases with technical assistance from Iran.

The possible trap

According to Fabian Hinz, a missile expert and defense analyst at the British think tank Institute for International and Strategic Studies, “It is very likely that Hamas has capabilities that we have not yet seen”. And, he said, if Hamas were to follow the ‘schemes’ of Lebanese Hezbollah it could try to attract Israeli forces and then surprise strike, perhaps targets far from the front line. “We have defense systems,” an IDF officer limited himself to saying, refusing to comment on the weapons that could be in the hands of Hamas and which could be used during an Israeli ground operation in Gaza.

The Post recalls how in 2006 the surprise of the Lebanese Hezbollah was an anti-ship missile (the Israeli corvette INS Hanit was hit and four crew members died). And, the newspaper adds, citing Hinz and other analysts, if there is a similar “surprise” in Hamas’ plans, it could be an underwater drone, similar to the one Zouari was planning more than seven years ago. Or it could be a missile with a guidance system that could allow Hamas to strike from many kilometers away.

Iranian experts and lessons in Syria

And Israeli ground troops could find themselves with more powerful variants of the deadly roadside bombs. Also because at the beginning of the year US intelligence reports spoke of ‘lessons’ from Iranian experts to militants in Syria on the creation of an armour-piercing bomb capable of ‘wounding the armour’ of a tank from 75 meters away. And – said Michael Eisenstadt, head of military and security studies at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy – “Israel has invested in heavy armor for vehicles, but if there is a 500 or 1,000 pound (225-450 kg) underground bomb ) that is capable of overturning an armored vehicle or lifting a tank off the ground.” “Not to mention – he added – the impact of the shock wave on the crew, assuming they survive”.

According to the Post, the “powerful bomb” described in the US intelligence reports was an EFP (Explosively Formed Penetrator), a more powerful version of the IEDs (improvised explosive devices) used in the past by insurgents supported by Iran in attacks against the US. A document, adds the newspaper, speaks of the supervision of the Iranian Quds Force in testing one of these explosives, which apparently ‘gutted’ a tank in a test at the end of January in Dumayr, east of the Syrian capital Damascus. At the end of February in Syria, an apparent attempt to use these weapons against US forces was foiled, with the seizure of three bombs by Kurdish fighters.

In this scenario, according to what officials and former US intelligence officials claim, much is the result of the support provided by Iran, which for years has supplied prototypes of rockets, missiles and drones used by Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and which has also helped Hezbollah.

Similar weapons have helped Yemen’s Houthis (which Tehran is accused of supporting) strike refineries and airports in Saudi Arabia. Yesterday a US destroyer in the Red Sea intercepted and shot down three cruise missiles and several drones launched from Yemen, apparently in the direction of Israel.

The underground factories

Furthermore, with Iranian technology, Hamas has built underground factories capable of producing rockets and drones and according to US and Israeli officials the key components, explosives and electrical circuits, are brought into the Gaza Strip via tunnels or left by boats off the coast of Gaza. Even if building an underwater drone is a more demanding challenge, Hamas – concludes the Post – has demonstrated that it is up to the task from a technological point of view. On October 7, Hamas already took Israel and its defenses by surprise. And, summarizes Lenny Ben-David, former deputy chief of mission of the Israeli embassy in Washington: “This is the asymmetric war of the 21st century.”