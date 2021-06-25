Today, Friday, the Ministry of Health in Israel announced the re-obligation of the public to wear masks in closed places, starting from this Friday noon, and during public events, following the deterioration of the epidemiological picture.

The ministry recommends wearing masks during public events, even if they are held in open areas.

The ministry also called on citizens, who have not received the vaccination against Corona, and those who are most at risk, not to attend places where gatherings are held, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority.

And 227 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Israel, according to what was announced by the coordinator of the fight against Corona, Professor Nahman Ash, in a radio interview this morning.