Israel’s National Security Council raised the travel alert to several countries after identifying “greater efforts” by Iran, jihadist groups or Hamas to “harm Israeli or Jewish targets”, in the context of the current war against Palestinian militias in Gaza.



Since the start of the conflict with Hamas on October 7, “the threat level for many countries in Western Europe (including the United Kingdom, France and Germany), South America (including Brazil and Argentina), as well as Australia and Russia, has increased. has been raised to level 2, with the recommendation to take extreme precautions,” the National Council reported in a statement.

According to him, “the threat level for countries in Africa (including South Africa and Eritrea) and Central Asia (including Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan) was raised to level 3, with the recommendation to reconsider non-essential travel to those countries” .

“Since the beginning of the war, we have identified increased efforts by Iran and its proxies, including factions of Hamas and Global Jihad, to harm Israeli and Jewish targets around the world,” while “there is a steady increase and of incitement, attempted attacks and manifestations of anti-Semitism in many countries,” the same organization warned.

The Security Council “reiterates and underlines its recommendation to weigh the essentiality of travel at this time” and reiterated that “Israeli citizens traveling abroad are advised to choose their destinations wisely, taking recommended precautionary measures wherever they are.”

He also stressed the need to “postpone travel to countries for which travel warnings have been issued and, in particular, to Arab and Middle Eastern countries, the North Caucasus, countries bordering Iran and several Muslim countries in Asia.” .

In turn, he recommended that citizens check “if there have been anti-Israel protests and violence in the destination country, even in countries for which travel alerts have been issued.”

Given this, the National Council recommends that citizens “avoid openly displaying their Israeli and Jewish identities,” as well as “stay away from demonstrations and protests” and “remain alert abroad.”

