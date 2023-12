Israeli President Isaac Herzog | Photo: EFE/Manuel Bruque

Israel’s National Security Council (CSN) announced this Monday (4) that it has increased the travel alert level for its citizens in 80 countries, including Brazil and Argentina, due to the risk of attacks by Iranian-sponsored groups against targets. Israelis and people of Jewish origins.

According to a statement released by CSN, the level of threat of attacks by Iranian-sponsored groups against Israelis for some countries in Western Europe (such as the United Kingdom, France and Germany), South America (such as Brazil and Argentina), in addition to Australia and Russia, was raised to level 2, with the recommendation that Jewish citizens “intensify their precautionary measures” when traveling to these countries.

The threat level for countries in Africa (including South Africa and Eritrea) and Central Asia (with Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan) was raised to level 3, with the recommendation that Israeli citizens “reconsider the non-essential travel” to these locations.

The CSN stated that since the start of the war it has detected “an increase in efforts by Iran and its militias, including the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist groups, to attack and eliminate Israeli citizens and people of Jewish origins around the world “. Furthermore, the organization warned of “a constant and significant increase in attempted attacks against Jews and manifestations of anti-Semitism in many countries.”

The CSN recommended citizens residing on Israeli soil and traveling abroad to choose their destinations “prudently” and to follow precautionary measures, such as avoiding openly showing Israeli and Jewish identity or any symbol related to the Jewish State.

The agency also advised citizens to stay away from demonstrations and protests and to avoid traveling to countries for which travel warnings have been issued, especially Arab countries in the Middle East, countries bordering Iran, and several Muslim countries. located on the Asian continent.