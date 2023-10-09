Bombings still ongoing in the Gaza Strip according to the latest news of today 9 October 2023. This was announced by the Israeli Defense Forces claim to have hit over 500 targets overnight and they explain that ”the objective is to destroy the capabilities of the Hamas terrorist group”.

48 hours after the attack launched by Hamas, fighting between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and militiamen is still ongoing in six settlements in southern Israel on the border with the Gaza Strip, the defense forces spokesperson said Israeli forces, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, in a press conference.

Fighting is ongoing in Be’eri, Kfar Aza, Nirim and Alumim, Hagari said. Some terrorists involved in the clashes were in Israel after Saturday’s preliminary attack, while others crossed the border in the last two days.

Among the targets hit in the last few hours there are several command posts, a building hosting Hamas agents, a command center used by a senior official of the Hamas naval forces, an ”operational resource used by Hamas” located at interior of a mosque in Jabaliya and an asset used by the terrorist group for intelligence.

IDF: up to a thousand terrorists entered Israel, it will take longer than expected’

Between 800 and 1,000 terrorists entered southern Israel on Saturday through 80 gates in the border barrier with the Gaza Strip. These are estimates from the IDF, the Israeli security forces, relaunched by the broadcaster Kan. The operation against Hamas ”is taking longer than expected”, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a press conference. “It’s taking longer than we expected to get things back into a defensive and safe position,” Hagari said.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad: 130 Israeli hostages taken

The Palestinian Islamic movement Hamas claimed to have taken over 100 Israelis hostage during its incursion on Saturday, while Islamic Jihad said it had kidnapped around thirty. Senior Hamas member Musa Abu Marzouk added that among the hostages there were also senior Israeli officials.

The death toll

So far, at least 700 people have lost their lives. At the rave attacked by Hamas in Israel alone, near the border with the Gaza Strip, 260 people died.

Furthermore, 2,100 people were injured and hospitalized. Of these, at least 20 are in critical condition and 330 are seriously injured. However, 750 Israelis are still missing after the attack. Many, including women and children, were apparently kidnapped by the militiamen. And yet 410 Palestinians were killed. Around 2,000 injured, according to the PNA Ministry of Health.

Iran helped Hamas

Iran helped Hamas plan and organize the attack on Israel. Tehran gave the OK to the surprise action, carried out on Saturday 7 October, in a meeting that took place between emissaries of the Iranian regime and members of Hamas last Monday 2 October in Beirut, Lebanon. It is the reconstruction of the Wall Street Journal, based on information provided by leading members of Hamas and Hezbollah.

Blinken: “Several Americans killed and missing in Hamas attack”

”We have news of several Americans who were killed and are missing” in Israel during the Hamas attack and ”we are working hard to verify this,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN. “Unwavering support for the State of Israel” was reiterated by US President Joe Biden in the second phone call, after yesterday’s, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This was announced by the Prime Minister’s office.