Israel bombs the Jabaliya refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, in a raid that causes dozens of victims and hundreds of injuries, according to Palestinian sources. The action, according to the Israel Defense Forces, dismantled a Hamas center, killing in particular Ibrahim Biari, a commander who played a key role in the October 7 attack.

“IDF fighters, based on intelligence information from the ISA (Israel Security Authority) killed Ibrahim Bihari, commander of the Hamas Central Jabaliya battalion. Bihari was one of the leaders responsible for sending ‘Nukbha’ terrorists to Israel to carry out the bloody attack of October 7th. Numerous Hamas terrorists were hit in the raid“, the Israel Defense Forces report.

“Bihari oversaw all military operations in the northern Gaza Strip since the IDF entered it. He was also responsible for sending the terrorists who carried out the terrorist attack on the port of Ashdod in 2014 in which 13 Israelis were murdered, as well as having directed rocket fire at Israel and having carried out numerous attacks on the IDF over the past twenty years,” the defense forces said.

“His elimination – the note reads – was conducted as part of a large-scale raid against terrorists and terrorist infrastructure of the Central Jabaliya Battalion, which had taken control of several civilian buildings in Gaza. The attack damaged the command and control of Hamas in the area, as well as its ability to conduct military activity against IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip.”

The camp was ”completely destroyed” by Israeli air strikes, according to Hamas Foreign Ministry spokesman Iyad al-Bazum. ”These buildings housed hundreds of people,” he said, ”The occupation air forces destroyed this district with six American-made bombs. It is the last massacre carried out by Israel’s aggression in the Gaza Strip”.

West Bank, the day of anger

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party announced a “day of anger on Wednesday” in the northern part of the West Bank, after Jabaliya.

The attack on Jabaliya was condemned by several Arab countries. Qatar in particular called it “a new massacre against the defenseless Palestinian people”. In a statement, the Foreign Ministry warned that the expansion of Israeli attacks against civilian targets in the Gaza Strip, including hospitals, was a “dangerous escalation that could undermine mediation and de-escalation efforts.”

Land operation continues with “significant progress”

The raid on Jabaliya closes a day in which Israel claims progress in the operation in the Strip. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the army was achieving “significant” results in the ground operation in Gaza, but was also paying “a heavy price”.

“We are deploying forces on a large scale, deep into the Gaza Strip,” Gallant said, speaking to elite Shaldag aviation forces and Unit 669. There are battles against forces operating in Gaza and “the results on the ground are very tall”. “Unfortunately in war there are prices to pay and those today are high”, he added, referring to the two Israeli soldiers killed today and the two seriously injured.

Hostages, Hamas towards the liberation of foreigners

The theme of the hostages remains in the background. Hamas plans to release “a certain number” of hostages with non-Israeli passports in the coming days because “we don’t want to keep them in the Gaza Strip,” said Hamas spokesman in the Gaza Strip, Abu Obaida. A potential sign of opening, which for the moment does not change the picture substantially.

“There are indirect negotiations but I can’t say they are productive. Hamas doesn’t think like us, they think like ISIS, in a way full of hate, they want to drive us crazy and don’t present real proposals”, the position of Israeli President Isaac Herzog. “We speak to the entire international community, to the world leaders who are dealing with it, I have had contacts with Prime Minister Meloni, President Mattarella, Foreign Minister Tajani. We are very grateful for Italy’s leadership, for this moral call of unequivocal support for Israel and appeal to release the hostages,” Herzog underlines to Five Minutes.

Egypt, the tanks are moving

Egypt moved tanks and armored vehicles near the Rafah border crossing with Gaza. Israeli media refers to photos of dozens of vehicles stationed near the border. Egypt, writes ‘The Times of Israel’, fears an influx of tens of thousands of refugees due to the fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and has so far kept the border largely closed, allowing only entry into Gaza of aid truck.

Egypt is limited by its 1979 peace treaty with Israel in the number of forces it is allowed to station in the Sinai Peninsula, although Israel has in the past approved Egypt violating those numbers to fight an insurgency Islamic in the area.

Blinken in Israel on Friday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be in Israel on Friday for his third visit to the country since October 7. Blinken will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior members of the Israeli government.

Blinken was heard at a Senate hearing. After October 7, according to the Secretary of State, it is not possible to return to “the status quo” with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Blinken explained that what “would make the most sense” is to have “a revitalized and effective Palestinian National Authority that has governance and ultimately responsibility for security in Gaza.”

“Whether it is possible to have this in one step is a big question that we need to think about, and if it is not possible, then there are other temporary arrangements that could involve a number of other countries in the region,” he then added, with what it seemed to be a reference to a regional interposition force.

The Secretary of State was then clear in excluding the possibility of an Israeli-occupied Gaza: “We cannot even have, and Israel itself started with this determination, that Israel controls or governs Gaza. This is not their intent, and it’s not something that would be supported” by the United States.