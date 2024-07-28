The Israeli Air Force conducted a raid overnight series of raids on Lebanonin response to the attack attributed to Hezbollah against the village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, in which 12 children and young people (between 10 and 16 years old) were killed.

According to military sources, Israel’s overnight strikes hit weapons depots and other infrastructure in Shabriha and Burj el-Shemali, near Tyre, in the Beqaa Valley, and in the southern localities of Kila, Rab al-Thalathine, Khiam and Tayr Harfa.

The rocket launched by Hezbollah

The rocket fired by Hezbollah hit a soccer field. According to IDF sources, it was an Iranian-made Falaq-1. The Israeli military is increasing its preparations for “the next phase of fighting in the north,” IDF Chief of Staff General Herzi Halevi reiterated in the aftermath of the attack on Majdal Shams. “We know exactly where the rocket was fired from. We examined the remains of the rocket here, on the wall of the soccer field, and we know that it is a Falaq rocket with a 53-kilogram warhead,” said Halevi, who had already been to the site last night. “It is a Hezbollah rocket. And anyone who fires a rocket like that in an urban area wants to kill civilians, wants to kill children.”

“We are significantly increasing our preparation for the next phase of fighting in the north, as we are simultaneously fighting in Gaza. We know how to attack even very far from the State of Israel. There will be other challenges, we will increase our preparation,” the general reiterated.

Hezbollah’s Attack and the Risk of a Global War

Hezbollah’s attack on Israel threatens to spark a global war. After the massacre of children and young people, the summit scheduled today in Rome to reach an agreement for a truce between Israel and Hamas risks changing direction.

The Biden administration is in fact concerned that the conflict could now escalate with the outbreak of an all-out war between Israel and the Lebanese terrorist group. “What happened could explode what we have feared and tried to avoid for 10 months,” a US source told Axios.

Israel’s reaction

“The world cannot continue to sit silently in the face of Nasrallah’s terrorist attacks, which come on behalf of the evil empire in Iran. The State of Israel will firmly defend its citizens and its sovereignty,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog wrote in X. And Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said yesterday, hot on the heels of a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, that “we are facing a total war”.

A statement that was however toned down by an Israeli security source who clarified to Sky News Arabic that Israel will respond forcefully to the attack “but we do not intend to start a war. Israel “will hit the enemy hard,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant assured in a telephone conversation with the spiritual leader of the Druze community, Muafak Tarif.

But how the situation turns out will depend largely on what Benjamin Netanyahu decides when, upon his return from the United States, he will call a meeting of the security cabinet to discuss the attack.

Hezbollah denies responsibility for massacre

Hezbollah has denied any responsibility for the attack, claiming in a statement that it “is in no way connected to the incident” and “categorically rejecting all false accusations”. This version is totally contested by the Israel Defense Forces, which, also relying on intelligence assessments, have affirmed with certainty that “Hezbollah is behind the launch of the rocket that hit the Majdal Shams soccer field”.

The Rome Summit and Israel’s New Demands

In this context, a summit is being held today in Rome between CIA Director Bill Burns, Mossad Chief Dedi Barnea, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdel Rahman al-Thani and Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamal on the ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. Yesterday, the United States received Israel’s latest proposal for an agreement. And in Rome, Walla writes, Israel’s updated proposal with new demands from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be discussed. In particular, the Israeli Prime Minister has asked for a control mechanism to be established to prevent the transfer of weapons from the south of the Gaza Strip to the north of the Palestinian enclave. Senior officials in the negotiating group and security officials cited by Walla believe that Hamas will not accept this condition and that this will lead to a crisis in the talks.

Hamas has said it will not back down from the demands contained in the latest agreement proposal presented to the mediators, in particular that there must be a complete withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from the Gaza Strip in order to free all the hostages, the pro-Hezbollah daily Al-Mayadeen reported, citing its source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. According to the source cited by the pro-Hezbollah daily, Hamas has demanded that the withdrawal of the Israeli military from the Strip include the Netzarim and Philadelphia corridors. Furthermore, Hamas would not accept any new agreement for the release of the hostages that does not include a clear text on reaching a permanent ceasefire, the source added. Al-Mayadeen also writes that the source said that Hamas is not averse to temporarily taking over the government administration of the Strip with a national consensus, should an agreement on the governance of Gaza and the West Bank not be reached.