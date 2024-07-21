Israel confirms it launched airstrikes on the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, after the Iran-aligned Houthi militia claimed a deadly drone strike on Tel Aviv. But who are the Houthis? What is their role in the Middle East crisis? Why are they being targeted now?

The Shiite militiamen are the heirs of the religious movement ‘Believing Youth’ created by Muhammad al-Houthi in 1992. Al-Houthi was killed by the Yemeni armed forces in 2004: his death did not stop the growth of the movement, which since 2003 had begun to ride the opposition to the American invasion of Iraq supported by Ali Abdullah Saleh, the first president of reunified Yemen. The Houthis, after the death of Muhammad al-Houthi, have further developed their military wing, acquiring control of areas of the country until they played a central role in the civil war that broke out in Yemen in 2015.

The organization fights against the government supported by Saudi Arabia, the homeland of Sunnism. The link with Iran has progressively consolidated and has favored the transformation of the group from a local guerrilla organization to a more structured armed force. According to analysts, they have not reached the level of organizations such as Hamas or Hezbollah.