Two people were killed in a Israeli air raid in southern Syria. The Sana news agency reports this, citing a military source. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an operations center of a foundation affiliated with Iranian militias, including the Hezbollah group, was hit in the raid. The raid was conducted near Sayyida Zeinab, which is home to a major Shiite shrine and is defended by the army and Iranian-backed militias.

”Around 11.30 pm the Israeli enemy conducted an air attack from the Golan Heights, hitting a number of targets in the southern region, killing two people and wounding a soldier,” Sana reports. Syrian anti-aircraft shot down two missiles, the agency adds.