A Reuters cameraman died and two al-Jazeera journalists were injured on the border between Israel and Lebanon where, in raids by the Israeli armed forces, a car in which they were traveling was hit. Issam Abdullah lost his life. Al-Jazeera confirms the wounding of its journalists Carmen Jokhdar and Ellie Brakhaya. One of them, in a video circulating online, appears on the ground and after the attack she screams that she can no longer feel her legs. The Reuters agency specified that in addition to the cameraman killed, two other journalists, Thaer Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh, were seriously injured. Two AFP journalists were also injured in the attack, as confirmed by the French news agency.

Journalists on the ground reported an explosion near Hanita and had gone to the site to check. At that point they were hit by shots coming from the Israeli side.

“The initial information we have indicates that it was a deliberate attack” the one against journalists, said Jonathan Daghar, head of the Middle East office of Reporters Without Borders (RSF). “We will still examine all the information, but if it turns out that this is an intentional act, then we are talking about a war crime“, he added. “This reminds us, unfortunately, that (Al Jazeera journalist, ed.) Shireen Abu Akleh in 2022 was also wearing a press vest and that she was also killed by an Israeli bullet by their own admission. To this day there is still impunity for this crime,” she said.

And after the attack on journalists the Shiite militiamen of Hezbollah they state that “any attack on the security of our people and the security of our country it will not go unanswered“.

It is a “very dangerous situation” in Lebanon, “fear is the worst” and “everything is possible”, informed Lebanese sources tell Adnkronos on the day that Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, is in Beirut. He met Prime Minister Najib Miqati, but also Hezbollah number one, Hasan Nasrallah.

“A shot in southern Lebanon would end up involving the country in the war in Gaza” e “there must be no errors”, the sources say after last Saturday’s attack by Hamas in Israel and the Israeli response with bombings in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. While – they observe, specifying that they “have no information” and that it is only “an analysis” – Iran “is trying to stop the normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia”.

Hezbollah is “absolutely prepared” to intervene against Israel and will act “at the right time”, said the group’s number two, Sheikh Naim Qassem. What Hezbollah will actually do, sources in Lebanon say, is “an Iranian decision.” The scenario ranges from “the status quo, to a cold war in the south, to involvement in the conflict”, they add and tend to exclude “direct involvement in the war”.

The sources insist the agreement in Israel on the creation of an emergency government, on the war cabinet, is a “very strong signal”. And, they say, “fear is the worst” because “the Lebanese Army is not a ‘decision-maker’ in southern Lebanon” and Unifil, the UN force (under chapter VI of the United Nations Charter), “is unfortunately only as an observer”, while there are “factions such as Hezbollah or Islamic Jihad that can always launch rockets against Israeli territory”. And “when there is no real State – they conclude – everything is possible”. In fact, in the last few hours there has been a new intervention by Israeli artillery after a suspected infiltration attempt from southern Lebanon.