The Government of Israel was surprised by the position of three Latin American countries that decided to express their rejection of the offensive it is carrying out in the Gaza Strip and which has left more than 8,500 dead and thousands injured and displaced. Bolivia broke relations with the Middle Eastern country on Tuesday, while Chile and Colombia recalled their ambassadors in Israel for consultations.

Through two statements from the Israeli Ministry of the Interior, the country expressed its rejection of the position of three Latin American countries on the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. The documents arrived after Bolivia announced that it was breaking relations with Israel, while Chile and Bolivia called their diplomatic representatives for consultations in rejection of military operations in Gaza.

The three South American nations condemn the violation of international humanitarian law for the total siege that Israel initiated against the Gaza Strip, in response to the Hamas attack on October 7.

For the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu, Bolivia’s decision to break diplomatic relations, “It is a surrender to terrorism and the regime of the Ayatollahs in Iran”.

Furthermore, he considers that the rejection of his military operations means that “The Bolivian Government is aligning itself with the terrorist organization Hamas” and that there would be “Bolivia’s support for terrorism and its submission to the Iranian regime.”

Bolivia expressed “its deep concern” since the war broke out on October 7 and asked that peace be restored as soon as possible.

On the 28th of the same month, he issued a second statement in which he strongly condemned Israel’s bombing of the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza and by October 31 decided to sever relations “in condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive.”

Israel hopes that Chile and Colombia support its “right to defense”

With Bolivia, Israel has no expectation of resuming relations that were reestablished only in 2020. But he does hope that Colombia and Chile will support Israel’s decision to exercise its “right to defense.”as several senior Israeli officials have noted.

In a statement, Israel recalls that, among the victims of the Hamas attack, there are citizens of Colombia, Chile and other Latin American countries. Therefore, it urges Colombia and Chile “to explicitly condemn the terrorist organization Hamas, which murdered and kidnapped children, women, the elderly and babies.”

This is because both countries decided to call their ambassadors for consultations as a message of condemnation of Israel’s intervention in the Palestinian territory.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric condemned Hamas’ attacks on Israel at the time, but he has been clear that these attacks “they do not justify subjecting innocent people to inhuman treatment such as lack of light, water, food and medicine, nor to indiscriminate attacks on civilians”.

420 children are being injured or killed DAILY in Gaza by the State of Israel led by Netanyahu. They are not “collateral damage” of the war against Hamas, but rather its main victims, along with innocent civilians, mainly women. Fountain? The director of the… https://t.co/tcrDnh13hL — Gabriel Boric Font (@GabrielBoric) October 31, 2023



Gustavo Petro, Colombian president, also condemned Israel’s response on Gaza. “If it doesn’t stop the massacre of the Palestinian people, we can’t be there,” he posted on his social networks.

Israel justifies its military actions by claiming that “it is in a war that was imposed on it” and that it is “against a terrorist organization that uses civilians in the Gaza Strip as human shields, commits war crimes and crimes against humanity.” .

For this reason, he urged Colombia and Chile to explicitly condemn the terrorist organization Hamas and to support “the right of a democratic State to protect its citizens.”

International call for a humanitarian pause

The questions about Israel’s offensive have not only been from Latin American countries, the Arab League, as well as the African Union of Nations, European countries and even a contradictory United States supports the possibility of humanitarian pauses to bring in enough aid needed by the 2.4 million Palestinian inhabitants.

Israel refuses. It refuses to stop bombing the north and south of the Gaza Strip. He says that doing so would only make Hamas stronger. The United States has also not been in favor of a ceasefire for the same reasons.

The Security Council has not yet been able to approve a resolution on the conflict that has been going on for more than 20 days with thousands of deaths on both sides.

International organizations have been the ones who have most urged Israel to stop its attacks. Philippe Lazzarini, director of the UN Refugee Agency (UNRWA) declared on Monday in the Security Council that the level of destruction in Gaza “is unprecedented, the human tragedy unfolding under our gaze is unbearable.”

He warned that almost 70% of the reported deaths are children and women. “Almost 3,200 children have been killed in Gaza in three weeks, exceeding the number of children killed annually in all conflict zones in the world since 2019,” he warned.

However, Israel has made it clear that it will continue its attacks, while intensifying its ground and air incursion, missiles continue to fall on an almost destroyed Gaza.