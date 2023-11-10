The Government of Israel demanded explanations this Thursday from the international news agencies AP and Reuters, as well as CNN and The New York Times, for having used images of Gazan journalists who crossed the border during the Hamas attack on Israeli soil on October 7, and accuses these reporters of complicity in the crimes.

(Also read: More than 100 UN workers have died in the Gaza Strip due to bombings).

“Four photographers working for these media documented the horrors perpetrated by Hamas terrorists after crossing the border fence” between Israel and the Gaza Strip, indicates a statement from the Israeli Government Press Office (GPO).

In that part, the head of the GPO, Nitzán Chen, demands explanations from the heads of the offices of AP, Reuters, CNN and The New York Times, by ensuring that his journalists “filmed the murder of civilians, the abuse of corpses and the kidnapping of men and women”something he considered “crosses all red lines, professional and moral.”

Journalist observes an Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip.

On the other hand, the National Directorate of Public Diplomacy of the Office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded that “immediate measures be taken regarding photographers in the service of Hamas.”

“These journalists were complicit in crimes against humanity; their actions were contrary to professional ethics,” the institution said in a statement.

(Read on: Israel accepts four-hour-a-day ‘military pauses’ in northern Gaza, US says.)

The former Minister of Defense and current member of the war cabinet, Beny Gantz wrote today through his social networks that “the journalists who knew about the massacre and still chose to remain as idle spectators while the children were massacred are no different from terrorists and should be treated as such.”

. The Israeli organization Honest Reporting, which monitors international media publications, published an article titled “Photographers Without Borders: AP and Reuters Images of Hamas Atrocities Raise Ethical Questions,” which asks the question: “Photojournalists or Infiltrators?” ?

Israeli security forces help a journalist take cover after a rocket attack alert.

Honest Reporting alleged that crimes committed by Hamas militants in Israeli territory “They were captured by Gaza-based photojournalists working for the agencies” AP and Reuters.

“What were they doing there?”, “Was the coverage coordinated with Hamas?”, did photojournalists who work freelance for other outlets, such as CNN and The New York Times, notify these outlets that they had violated a border? ?, questions the article, which omits, however, that the holes in the separation fence remained open for several hours, during which not only Hamas militiamen crossed, but also residents of the Strip.

Honest Reporting also published several images attributed to four Palestinian photographers for AP and Reuters and showing various scenes: a group of Palestinians with bicycles, apparently entering the Israeli village of Kfar Aza, one of the most affected by the massacres; houses burned and armed militiamen running into that place; and militiamen transporting hostages from villages to the Palestinian enclave.

Kfar Aza near the border with Gaza.

In addition, the Israeli organization published a photo in which it claims that one of the photographers appears hugging the leader of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, although it did not specify when the photograph was taken.

(You may be interested: Would Colombia’s complaint against Netanyahu break diplomatic relations with Israel?).

The Foreign Press Association in Israel told EFE that “the journalists in question are not members” and that it will decide “how to act later.” Meanwhile, the media in question is expected to make their own statements later.

The AP agency published a statement in which it categorically denied having information about the Hamas attack before it occurred, clarifying that the journalist who sent the photographs He was a freelance worker who no longer works with the company and defended that “no AP staff worker crossed the fence at any time.”

Yahya Sinwar, leader of the political wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas See also "Biden's choices in his foreign policy toward China" .. a new study issued by the "Trends" Center Photo: AFP / MOHAMMED ABED

Israel declared war on Hamas on October 7 after an attack by the Islamist group that included rocket fire and the infiltration of some 3,000 militiamen who massacred some 1,400 people. -mostly civilians- and kidnapped more than 240 in Israeli villages near Gaza.

Since then, the Israeli Army has responded with daily and forceful bombings on the Gaza Strip. and an unprecedented ground incursion in recent years, which has left more than 10,500 Palestinians dead, 26,400 injured and 2,550 missingaccording to Palestinian authorities, the vast majority civilians, in the midst of a humanitarian crisis.

(We recommend: Egypt and Qatar negotiate the release of hostages in exchange for a humanitarian pause in Gaza).

Since day 1 of the escalation, international media have documented the events on both sides of the border, in high-risk conditions.

At least 38 journalists have been killed in the region since the war broke out a month ago: 33 of them in Gaza, four others in Israel and one in Lebanon, making this period “the deadliest for reporters since 1992,” according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

EFE