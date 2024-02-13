Alerted by the humanitarian catastrophe that occurred in Gaza that could deepen due to the Israeli advance in Rafah, south of the enclave, the international community pressures Israel to seek a ceasefire. An Israeli delegation will meet with counterparts from Qatar and the United States to conclude a cessation of hostilities that includes the release of the hostages held by Hamas. This happens after the European Union urged its member countries to interrupt the supply of weapons, a fact criticized from Tel Aviv.

While the Israeli Army, as its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recognized, prepares to advance on Rafah, an area of ​​refuge and escape for thousands of civilians in the south of Gaza, the international community increases its calls for Tel Aviv to sit down. the round of negotiations to discuss a possible ceasefire.

Concerned about the “humanitarian catastrophe” implied by Israel's invasion of the southern end of the enclave, international actors managed to get uAn Israeli delegation made up of the high intelligence command will travel this Tuesday, February 13, to Cairo to speak with their Egyptian and American counterparts regarding a truce proposal.

Mossad director David Barnea will meet with CIA chief William Burns, Israeli officials told the AFP news agency.

The Prime Minister of Qatar and the Arab country's main diplomat, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, will also participate in the conclave.

The intention is to resume the previous proposal rejected by Israel that Hamas had raised. It consisted of a definitive ceasefire in exchange for the release of all the hostages.

Israeli tanks maneuver in the Gaza Strip, near the Israel-Gaza border, on February 13, 2024. © Dylan Martínez / Reuters

In the last hours, the group warned that the fate of those held will depend on the actions that the enemy Army takes on Rafah.

The intensification of the war in Gaza continues adding dozens of Palestinian deaths every day with a pronounced worsening in their quality of life, shortage of essential resources, and a decrease in humanitarian aid.

The international community, alarmed by possible incursion in Rafah

In this context, the conviction shown by Netanyahu to advance in Rafah raises concern among different international actors.

For example, the senior diplomat of the European Union, Josep Borrell urged the member countries of the bloc to stop supplying weapons to Israel. These words from the European foreign affairs chief were repudiated by Netanyahu, who accused him of “strengthening Hamas.”

While Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday that In Berlin they were “deeply concerned” by the Israeli Government's announcement regarding the crusade in Rafah.

“I would like to emphasize once again: the right to self-defense exists and every country, like Israel, has the right to defend itself against terrorism, but that does not include displacement,” he said.

The requests to Israel are not only from the West or Arab countries. China also urged Israel to stop its operation “as soon as possible”.

Through a statement from the Foreign Office, Beijing asked Israel to “do everything possible to prevent the devastating humanitarian disaster in Rafah from worsening.”

Map of the southern Gaza Strip locating the combat zones, as well as the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah © Nalini Lepetit-Chella, Sophie Ramis, Aníbal Maíz Cáceres, Sophie Ramis, Aníbal Maíz Cáceres / AFP

More than 130 deaths in the last 24 hours

The Gaza Ministry of Health updated the number of deaths from the war that broke out on October 7. The number rose to 28,473 people, while at least 68,146 were injured. However, it is estimated that these figures are higher because there are areas where civilians are under rubble.

These numbers also include the 133 deaths and 162 lacerations recorded in the last 24 hours as a result of Israel's operations, the ministry said in a statement.

On the other hand, the Arab network 'Al Jazeera' reported that two journalists in the field were seriously injured by an Israeli attack in southern Gaza.

The media detailed that its correspondent Ismaïl Abou Omar and his cameraman ended up injured in an attack in Rafah.

