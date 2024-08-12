The source said that Israel does not know whether the attacks are actually imminent, but it is moving cautiously.

Iran has taken significant preparatory steps on missile and drone systems similar to those it took before the attack on Israel in April, senior Israeli and American officials said, according to an Axios reporter.

However, they stressed that neither Israel nor the United States knew the exact time of the attack.

“The Iranians are publicly signaling (on the ground) their determination to carry out a major attack, in addition to their public statements that the attack will exceed the attack they carried out in April,” an Axios correspondent quoted a senior Israeli official as saying. “The Iranian public statements do not reflect any retreat.”