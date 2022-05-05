Bennett said in a statement after a call with Putin that he “accepted the apology and thanked Putin for clarifying his position.”

On the other hand, Bennett said that he asked Putin to allow the evacuation of the people trapped in the Azovstal factory in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

He indicated that he had asked Putin to do so after a call that took place earlier Thursday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and that Putin had promised to open a safe corridor for the evacuation of civilians.

Bennett said: “President Putin pledged to allow the evacuation of civilians, including wounded civilians, through a humanitarian corridor sponsored by the United Nations and the Red Cross.”

Putin had expressed his readiness to open a safe passage for civilians to leave the factory, but he stressed the need for Ukrainian fighters to lay down their weapons.