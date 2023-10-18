The IDF presented evidence of its non-involvement in the attack on a hospital in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted an investigation into the bombing of a hospital in Gaza and provided evidence of non-involvement in this incident. They were published on the social network X (Twitter), and were also presented at a briefing for foreign media.

US President Joe Biden has already commented on the IDF reports and said that the Israeli evidence of its non-involvement in the hospital explosion looks convincing. So far, he has become the only world leader to speak out in favor of Israel. Military expert Alexey Leonkov, who at the request of Lenta.ru examined the IDF materials, doubted their reliability.

Related materials:

Hamas recordings provided Israeli evidence

IDF published transcript of negotiations allegedly conducted by Hamas members immediately after the attack on Al-Ahly hospital. The recording shows two men discussing in Arabic that the rocket was launched from a cemetery next to the hospital.

The interlocutors come to the conclusion that the rocket belongs to Palestinian radicals from the terrorist organization Islamic Jihad (banned in Russia), since its fragments and traces of its destruction are similar to traces from “local missiles, not Israeli ones.”

This is the first time we have seen such a rocket fall! (…) There was a misfire and it fell on the hospital See also Zelensky signs decrees imposing new sanctions against Russians suspected Hamas militant

Later, an IDF spokesman briefing foreign media statedthat the size of the explosion craters corresponds to Islamic Jihad rockets and does not correspond to Israeli ammunition. The rocket itself fell into the parking lot.

Destroyed buildings around Al Ahly Hospital in Gaza Photo: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Islamic Jihad group has already stated that the Israeli side is confused in the versions of what happened, since earlier Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Ben-Dor allegedly claimed that “weapons and explosives were deliberately stored inside the hospital” and that “the explosion occurred inside the hospital after the launch missiles from its perimeter.”

Israeli Ambassador doubts number of victims of hospital attack

According to various sources, the number of victims in the Al-Ahly hospital ranges from 500 to 800, but the Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi, answering a question from Lenta.ru, doubted these figures. In his opinion, this is technically impossible, since the rocket fell on the parking lot.

I don’t know how many people died there, we don’t have such information, but I don’t think it could have exceeded dozens. Obviously not the numbers reported by the Palestinian side See also First loss of the Lula government: head of presidential security in Brazil resigns Alexander Ben ZviAmbassador of Israel to Russia

In addition, the Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said that the hospital had already been hit by rockets, the last time this happened a few days ago, but such destruction had not happened before.

Expert Leonkov: Neither Hamas nor Islamic Jihad have ammunition of such power

Military expert Andrei Leonkov criticized the evidence that Israel was not involved in the attack on a hospital in Gaza and called it unreliable because it does not contain satellite images. In his opinion, the hospital was mistakenly hit by an Israeli rocket aimed at a firing position nearby from which Palestinian Qassam rockets were launched. Neither Hamas nor Islamic Jihad have ammunition of such power that destroyed the hospital, Leonkov points out.

Against the backdrop of statements by political and military leaders, especially that there are no innocents in the Gaza Strip, that everyone there is potential Hamas militants, their words about not being involved in the attack on the hospital will not be accepted Andrey Leonkovmilitary expert

“The strike could have been carried out using a GBU-31 bomb with a caliber of 910 kilograms. They belong to the JDAM class, these are precision weapons. All Israeli bombing attacks were carried out with the help of JDAM,” he said. At the same time, Palestinian radicals have problems with explosives, missiles, and calibers. “They were unable to create a facility for launching powerful missiles,” explains the expert.

The same opinion was expressed by American expert, journalist Jackson Hinkle. He studied a video of a rocket hitting a hospital in Gaza and stated that the sound of the projectile’s arrival was very similar to the sounds made by American JDAM bombs and not at all similar to the sound made by a Palestinian rocket.

People carry victims of the attack on Al-Ahli hospital Photo: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

Mutual rocket attacks between Israel and the Gaza Strip have continued since October 7. They began after Hamas militants carried out an operation in Israel, during which more than 1,500 civilians, including children, were killed, and about 200 more Israelis were captured. Israel declared war for the first time in 50 years, began blockading the sector and preparing for a full-scale military operation. The UN has repeatedly criticized Israel for the harshness of its measures and called for an end to the blockade, since due to a lack of water and electricity, the situation in the Gaza Strip is close to a humanitarian catastrophe.