The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was accused by Israel, this Sunday, February 18, of trivializing the Holocaust and offending the Jewish people, after comparing the Israeli war against Hamas in Gaza with the Nazi genocide during World War II. World.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz summoned the Brazilian ambassador to the country, Frederico Meyer, after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva accused Israel of emulating Adolf Hitler by committing “genocide” in Gaza. The protest call will be tomorrow, Monday, February 19.

This was the comment that Lula made in front of journalists during the 37th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), in Addis Ababa:

What is happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people has no parallel in other historical moments. In fact, it did when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called these words “shameful and serious.” For Netanyahu, the president of Brazil went too far with his words:

It is a trivialization of the Holocaust and an attempt to attack the Jewish people and Israel's right to self-defense. Drawing comparisons between Israel and the Nazis and Hitler is crossing a red line

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also criticized Lula for supporting, he said, “a genocidal terrorist organization, Hamas, and in doing so, embarrassing his people.”

Accusing Israel of perpetrating a Holocaust is outrageous and abhorrent. Brazil has stood with Israel for years. President Lula supports a genocidal terrorist organization-Hamas, and in doing so brings great shame to his people, and violates the values ​​of the free world. — יואב גלנט – Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) February 18, 2024



Likewise, Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke out in X, requesting the support of world leaders against these accusations.

Just yesterday, I presented to the world at the Munich Security Conference, a book found in Gaza praising and glorifying Hitler's ideology and the Holocaust. Israeli soldiers are fighting a cruel terrorist organization which has as its stated goal the annihilation of the Jews… — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) February 18, 2024



Even the Brazilian Israelite Confederation expressed that Lula's words were a “perverse distortion of reality” and “offend the memory of the victims of the Holocaust and their descendants” and accused his government of an “extreme and unbalanced” position in the conflict. .

Lula also took advantage of the Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) to condemn the suspension of humanitarian aid to the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), and request to investigate the errors without eliminating the funding to help those affected.

With EFE and Reuters