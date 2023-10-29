Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/29/2023 – 15:47

Israel summoned the Russian ambassador this Sunday (29) to protest against the fact that Moscow had received, last week, a delegation from Hamas, the Palestinian militant group whose October 7 attack on Israel killed at least 1,400 people and took to the war in Gaza.

Inviting Hamas “sends a message that legitimizes terrorism against Israelis,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement, citing what its senior officials told Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov. The country described the recall as a protest rather than a reprimand.

Russia explained its welcoming of Hamas as an effort to maintain contacts with all parties to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Conversation with Biden

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Sunday with US President Joe Biden, Netanyahu’s office said, after Israel expanded ground incursions in the war in Gaza, now in its fourth week. The Israeli statement did not provide further information about the conversation.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan also said on Sunday that Israel has a responsibility to protect the lives of innocent people in Gaza. He added that the US was clear on this issue and that Biden would reiterate the position in a call with Benjamin Netanyahu.

With the death toll in the Gaza Strip in the thousands and rising, US President Joe Biden’s administration has been under increasing pressure to make clear that its unwavering support for Israel does not translate into a blanket endorsement of everything. what your ally is doing in the enclave in retaliation for the October 7 attack by Hamas.

In a series of televised interviews, Sullivan said Washington was asking difficult questions of Israel, including on issues related to humanitarian aid, the distinction between terrorists and innocent civilians and how Israel is thinking through its military operation.

“What we believe is that every hour, every day of this military operation, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces), the Israeli government should use every possible means at its disposal to distinguish between Hamas terrorists who are legitimate military targets and civilians who are not,” Sullivan told CNN.

