The mobilization against judicial reform does not cease in Israel. At the end of the day on Saturday, July 8, tens of thousands of Israelis gathered for the 27th consecutive week in the center of Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities to demonstrate against the controversial judicial reform enacted by the right-wing and far-right coalition government. led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

This Saturday there were more protesters than in recent weeks, according to organizers, who put the number of protesters in Tel Aviv at 180,000.

The Israeli media also gave higher figures (around 150,000 demonstrators), on the eve of the introduction on Monday in the Knesset – Israel’s Parliament – of an important provision of the reform.

Police did not give an estimate of the number of protesters, a hundred of whom were dispersed on Saturday night with water cannons after blocking Tel Aviv’s urban highway, according to a journalist from the AFP news agency.

After unsuccessful attempts to negotiate with the opposition, following the announcement at the end of March of a “pause” in the attempts to legislate on the reform, the Government relaunched the offensive in Parliament on Monday, with the first reading of a bill law intended to annul the possibility of the Judiciary ruling on the “reasonableness” of government decisions.

This provision affects above all the appointment of ministers. In January, he forced the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to dismiss the number two in the Executive, Arie Dery, convicted of tax fraud, after the intervention of the Supreme Court.

Mobilization every Saturday night

“We must act against what the Netanyahu government is doing to our country and to the Israeli dream. If the Netanyahu government does not stop, it will learn in the days to come what happens when we get angry,” said historian and essayist Yuval Noah Harari. at the opening of the Tel Aviv demonstration.

Organizers have announced a national day of action for Tuesday.

For Amit Lev, a 40-year-old high-tech executive, “if we don’t stop what is happening now, there will be no going back.” The bill that will be presented on Monday “intends to prevent the Judiciary from criticizing government decisions that are not contemplated in any other law,” he worries.

“If this law is passed, we will not be able to live as we want,” said Nira, a 59-year-old physiotherapist, expressing concern for the future.

Israeli border police officers disperse protesters trying to block the entrance to Israel’s main international airport during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government plans to overhaul the judicial system, at Ben Gurion airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday July 3, 2023. AP – Ohad Zwigenberg

Formed in late December with the support of far-right parties and ultra-Orthodox Jewish groups, Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is trying to pass a justice reform aimed at increasing the power of elected representatives over judges.

The government believes the reform is necessary to ensure a better balance of power, but critics see it as a threat to Israeli democracy and its institutional safeguards.

Demonstrations against the proposed judicial reform have been held non-stop every Saturday afternoon since January, in what is considered one of the largest protest movements in Israel’s history.

