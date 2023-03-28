“A bluff”. This is how Itamar Danieli, of the independent group ‘Free Israeli citizens’, who organized a protest demonstration in Piazza Santi Apostoli on the occasion of Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent visit to Rome, defines the decision by the head of the Israeli government to freeze the contested reform for the time being of justice.

“It seems to be a bluff. As the opposition leader Yair Lapid said”, announcing his willingness to talk with the government on the reform, it is a “test” and to see “what will happen” since “it does not seem there is no one in Israel who thinks this prime minister is serious”, Danieli explained to Adnkronos, underlining that in his opinion Lapid agreed to speak with Netanyahu “only for political reasons”.

The organizer of the anti-Netanyahu protest in Rome believes that, following the halt to the reform, “there will be a pause with the demonstrations”, but once the prime minister’s “bluff” has been discovered, “they will resume in two to three weeks at the latest “.