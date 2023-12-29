In front of the cameras, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, maintains the tough line speech until the end in the war that Israel maintains with Hamas in Gaza. But behind the scenes, his government continues to move discreetly to achieve a new exchange of hostages for Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails. What until just two weeks ago seemed like a red line for Israel, the partial withdrawal of its troops, has become an element of negotiation with the Islamist group. That possibility is raised in a new ceasefire offer supported by Washington in which soldiers would leave the most populated areas allowing the entry of large-scale humanitarian aid. Hamas has rejected the proposal because the Islamist organization assures that it only contemplates a definitive ceasefire.

The offer has two well-defined phases. The first would consist of a pause in the fighting during which the exchange of hostages for prisoners would take place. During this initial stage, Israel would withdraw from the most populated areas of the Strip to allow the arrival of humanitarian aid and medical supplies that enter from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing to the entire territory. The United Nations and its satellite humanitarian organizations in Gaza have repeatedly referred since aid began to enter the enormous obstacle that the omnipresence of the military represents for its distribution. In that first phase, the exchange would affect only the most vulnerable hostages and prisoners, according to Channel 13 News reported on Wednesday.

The plan would also have a second phase that would include, on the one hand, an exchange of women, soldiers and corpses that both parties keep. If the agreement went ahead, Israel would accept that its defense forces be relocated to other areas of the territory. The United States, which supports the offer, has been pressuring Israel for days to give way to a third phase of the war in which it would abandon its large-scale attacks by land, sea, and air and replace them with special forces operations and more surgical procedures that minimize or end the daily count of victims — they already amount to 21,320, of which 70% are civilians, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, which Hamas controls — which continues to grow exponentially.

Hamas, however, has so far rejected the proposal as it did with the one raised by Egypt, one of the intermediaries between the Islamist group and the Israeli Government, three days ago. The spokesman for the Al Qasam Brigades, the armed wing of the organization, Abu Obeida has assured that his objective is to “stop Israeli aggression.” “There are no agreements that we can accept until the aggression against our people ends,” he said in an audio broadcast by the Qatari network Al Jazeera.

The offer from the Government of Abdel Fattá al Sisi not only contemplates a temporary ceasefire, but also the transfer by both Hamas and Fatah and the rest of the Palestinian factions of part of their power in Gaza and the West Bank for the creation of a government Palestinian formed by technicians that would focus on the reconstruction of the Strip and the calling of elections in the two territories. The Egyptian plan was viewed favorably by Israel, whose negotiators accepted it as a good starting proposal and appreciated that a new path was opened through another intermediary, Egypt, in addition to Qatar. Despite the rejection of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad (which also has captives in its power), Cairo has assured that it is still waiting for a response from both parties and that its objective “is to bring their points of view closer” to end the war and restore stability in the region.

In the zero-sum game that summarizes this conflict, Israel has been taking steps towards reaching a new agreement while Hamas is increasingly reluctant and demands a definitive ceasefire and the total withdrawal of the military from Gazan territory to start talking. . Netanyahu publicly assures that military pressure is the only way to achieve the release of the hostages and gives as an example the previous ceasefire of the last week of November. But in reality, the Israeli prime minister is under strong pressure from the movement Bring them home now (Bring them home now) formed by the families of the kidnapped, which demands an immediate agreement, especially since the army mistakenly killed three of them and after the recovery a few days ago of the bodies of five more. On Thursday, after meeting with them, the prime minister assured: “We are having contacts right now. I cannot detail the situation. We are working to bring them. That is our goal.” The leaders of the Islamist organization are aware of the urgency, and they use it.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Netanyahu's tough public discourse against Hamas (although behind the scenes he seeks a new agreement for the hostages) is greatly influenced by the social support that the military campaign has. 81% of Israelis of Jewish descent believe that their country should not take into account the suffering of the Palestinian population of Gaza when planning its military operations there, according to a poll by the Israel Democracy Institute, released on December 19. . Among the Arab-Israeli population – around 20% of the total – the feeling is the opposite; 83% consider that minimizing the pain that Gazans go through should be an element to be taken into account by the Government. Under these conditions, it is normal for the prime minister to strive in each of his appearances to maintain the campaign until the end to achieve his objectives.

But, in addition, the internal cohesion of his government coalition is at stake. As the columnist wrote Yedioth Ahronoth Sima Kadmon last Monday, “Netanyahu would like the hostages to be released, but not at any price. Not at the price of stopping the war, which would bring events that the prime minister does not want to happen: [Benny] Gantz and [Gadi] Eisenkot [ambos ministros del gabinete de guerra por el derechista Partido de Unidad Nacional y excargos militares] They would leave the Government, and the Prime Minister would suffer enormous criticism from the extreme right, which could also cause the departure of [Itamar] Ben Gvir [ministro del Interior y líder ultra]”. According to the Institute for Democracy survey, two-thirds of Iraqis (69%) want elections to be called as soon as the war is over, a desire also held by the majority among right-wing voters.

“Unlawful homicides”

Meanwhile, in Gaza, Israeli attacks continue. At least 200 people died this Thursday in Rafah, in the south border with Egypt, where tens of thousands of people have been sleeping rough for weeks, and in towns in the center of the Strip, according to the Gaza Health Minister. Violence has also reached several towns in the West Bank during the night, where soldiers have entered in search of militants from Islamist organizations. The military raids ended this morning with the death of two Palestinians in Ramallah, the administrative capital, and on the outskirts of Bethlehem.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has called on Israel to “end the illegal killings” of Palestinian citizens and “settler violence” in the West Bank, warning of a rapid deterioration in human rights. in this Palestinian territory since the Hamas attacks of October 7. The Austrian diplomat has assured it's a statement that “the resort to military tactics and weapons in law enforcement contexts, the use of unnecessary and disproportionate force and the application of broad, arbitrary and discriminatory movement restrictions on Palestinians are extremely worrying.”

On the other hand, Israel gave its preliminary permission this Thursday for the creation of a maritime humanitarian corridor from Cyprus to Gaza, although there are still details to negotiate before the project is launched, as announced by the Israeli Foreign Ministry. The European Union country made the proposal weeks ago with the aim of significantly increasing supplies that now only enter through the Rafah border posts (with Egypt) and Kerem Shalom (with Israel).

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Limited time special offer Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_