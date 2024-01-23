Israel proposed a two-month truce in the war in exchange for the release of hostages that the terrorist group Hamas still holds in the territory, the Israeli newspaper reported on Monday (22). Wallaciting two high-ranking Israeli officials.

According to the press, which has access to authorities in the country, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government sent Egypt and Qatar, the main mediators, a proposal for a two-month ceasefire in the territory in exchange for the release of the hostages. . The proposal would also include an exchange for Palestinian prisoners who would be released.

Israel estimates that around 136 Israeli hostages – including around 25 dead – are still in the Gaza Strip and, in recent days, their families have intensified protests for Netanyahu to reach an agreement and take steps towards their release. The prime minister was reluctant to reach an agreement with Hamas and defended military pressure as a way to guarantee the release.

According to WallaIsrael's proposal is the strongest since the start of the war with Hamas on October 7, although it limits the ceasefire offer to two months and does not accept the terrorist group's demand to completely cease the military offensive.

In late November, during a week-long truce, 105 prisoners were released in a deal that also included the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners.

The new proposal presented by Israel would include the release of all living hostages and the removal of the dead, and would be divided into phases that could last up to two months. The first would include the release of women, men over 60 years of age and seriously ill hostages. The next phase would involve the release of people under 60, soldiers and reservists, and the return of the bodies of the dozens of dead still kept in the enclave.

Still according to Walla, the opposing sides of the conflict must reach a prior agreement on how many Palestinian prisoners will be released in exchange for the release of each hostage and, after that, there will be negotiations on which Palestinian prisoners will be included in the list, among which there may be a significant number if successful.

The Israeli proposal would also include a possible phased withdrawal of its military forces from Gaza, starting with the gradual withdrawal of troops from the main population centers.

As the agreement is implemented, internally displaced Palestinians will be allowed to gradually return to Gaza City and the north of the Strip.

Furthermore, according to Walla, Israel is still awaiting a response from Hamas to the proposal, although the sources cited indicate that there is some optimism that it would be possible to move forward within this framework.

The Palestinian militia has already highlighted on several occasions that there will be no new agreement if Israeli troops do not leave Gaza. “There is no chance of the captives returning [israelenses] without confirmation of this request,” a Hamas spokesperson told the agency Reuters on Sunday (21). (With EFE Agency)