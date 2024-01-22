Qatar-brokered deal was approved by the Israeli war cabinet on January 12; proposal awaits response from Hamas

Israel has proposed to Hamas a pause of up to 2 months in fighting as part of a new ceasefire agreement. If approved, the proposal would include the release of all remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli authorities this Monday (22 January 2024). The information is from Axios.

The proposal, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, was reportedly approved by the Israeli war cabinet on January 12. The agreement would include the release of all remaining hostages who are alive in the Gaza Strip and the return of the hostages' bodies over several phases.

In the 1st phase, women, men over 60 and hostages in critical medical condition would be released by the extremist group. The next steps would progressively allow for the release of female soldiers, men under 60 who are not soldiers, Israeli army men and the bodies of hostages.

While the proposal does not include an agreement to end the war, it is the longest period of ceasefire Israel has offered Hamas since the conflict began on October 7.

On Sunday (Jan 21), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a Hamas proposal to end the war and release hostages taken to the Gaza Strip. He said that “just total victory” would guarantee the elimination of the extremist group and the return of all those who were captured.

“Hamas demands, in exchange for the release of our hostages, the end of the war, the withdrawal of our forces from the Gaza Strip, the release of the murderers and rapists of Nukhba [um braço armado do grupo] and the maintenance of Hamas”said Netanyahu.

According to Israeli authorities, Tel Aviv is now awaiting the group's response to the ceasefire proposal and is optimistic about the possibility of progress in the coming days.

Under the agreement, Israel and Hamas would determine in advance the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released for each Israeli hostage in the specific categories. Subsequently, separate negotiations would be held to define the identities of these prisoners.

According to the proposal, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) would also be relocated and withdrawn from some of the main population centers in the Gaza Strip. The move would allow for the gradual return of Palestinian civilians to the region during the implementation of the agreement.