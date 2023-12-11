Our correspondent quoted Israeli sources as saying that there are proposals presented to the Israeli government, but they have not reached the state of a ready agreement, and require further negotiations.

Israeli political sources said that Tel Aviv has become more open to the mediators’ proposals regarding a detainee exchange deal, according to better terms, with priority given to the release of detained women and children.

The war broke out in Gaza following an unprecedented attack launched by Hamas on Israel on October 7, which resulted in the killing of 1,200 people, most of them civilians, according to the Israeli authorities.

The movement took about 240 people hostage, 137 of whom are still detained since the truce reached at the end of November.

In response, Israel pledged to eliminate Hamas, continues an intensive bombing campaign on the Gaza Strip and has launched ground operations since October 27.

In the latest toll published by the Ministry of Health in Gaza, it reported that 18,205 people were killed in the Strip, most of them women and children, and tens of thousands were wounded.

Hamas sources reported that many people were still under the rubble.