Israeli soldiers form near the security fence between Israel and northern Gaza, this Sunday | Photo: EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) promised a new humanitarian corridor this Sunday (5), to allow the evacuation of Palestinians from the north to the south of Gaza, crossing specific streets, although it claims that a similar attempt on Saturday (4) ended with Hamas attacks on Israeli troops trying to guarantee the safety of civilians at the crossing.

IDF spokesman for Arab media, Avichay Adraee, said on the social network . According to him, the objective was to “keep humans as shields for themselves and their leaders.”

Adraee also advised civilians to leave the region, warning that Israel will concentrate military efforts there, a kind of heartland of the Hamas government. According to the newspaper The Times of Israelaround 800,000 of a total population of around 1 million people have already left the area.

“If you care about yourself and your loved ones, head south according to our instructions. Rest assured that Hamas leaders are already taking care to protect themselves,” the spokesperson wrote. With electricity and internet outages in the region, it is not known how far the message will reach civilians in Gaza.