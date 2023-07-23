Israel | Prime Minister Netanyahu to undergo pacemaker surgery – large protests continue

Tens of thousands of Israelis have continued to protest against the reform of the justice system. Opponents consider the reform a threat to the country’s democracy.

of Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo surgery today to install a pacemaker, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement early Sunday.

The 73-year-old prime minister was hospitalized a week ago. At the time, it was said that the cause was dehydration.

According to the statement, Netanyahu will be fitted with a pacemaker at Sheba Hospital in the Tel Aviv area.

According to the chancellery, the prime minister is under anesthesia during the operation, which is performed by the country’s justice minister and deputy prime minister Yariv Levin acts as his deputy.

The head of the cardiology department at Sheba Hospital, which treated Netanyahu on Sunday last week, said that various tests have been performed on the prime minister, which show that he is in excellent health. The director also said that Netanyahu has been fitted with a subcutaneous Holter implant during the tests so that the prime minister’s health can be monitored regularly.

Dozens thousands of demonstrators gathered again on Saturday in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem to protest against the controversial reform of the justice system. There were also smaller demonstrations in other cities.

Thousands of protesters arrived in Jerusalem on Saturday night after a several-day march that started in Tel Aviv. Demonstrations were seen at least in front of the Parliament, the Supreme Court and the Prime Minister’s official residence. Late on Saturday evening, hundreds of protesters set up tents in Jerusalem near the country’s parliament, or Knesset.

In the city of Tel Aviv, thousands of protesters gathered to repeat pro-democracy chants and beat drums.

“The government doesn’t listen to us, it means it’s the beginning of a new, bad era,” 55-year-old protester Idit Dekel told AFP news agency in Tel Aviv.

About the reform is scheduled to vote for the last time on Monday. At that time, the parliament will vote to remove the so-called “reasonableness clause”. The clause allows the Supreme Court to overturn the government’s decisions. Approving the removal of the clause in a vote would be the first important step in passing legal reform into law.

Other proposed reforms include giving the government more say in the appointment of judges.

The law reform would weaken the position of the Supreme Court as a legal guardian and increase the government’s power over the judiciary. Opponents see the reform as a threat to Israeli democracy.

The reform of the legal system has divided the nation and given rise to one of the largest protest movements in Israel’s history. Israelis have demonstrated against the reform in large numbers throughout the spring.

The reforms have also received international criticism, for example from the President of the United States From Joe Biden.

Law reform was put on ice at the end of March during the negotiations between the government and the opposition parties. However, negotiations failed, and the administration led by Prime Minister Netanyahu decided to continue with the controversial reform. According to the government, the changes are necessary to ensure a better balance of power.

According to critics, Netanyahu, who is fighting corruption charges in court, wants to use the reforms to overturn his convictions. The prime minister has denied the accusations.