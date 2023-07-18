Israel | Prime Minister Netanyahu received an invitation from Biden to the United States – relations are tense

Biden has been irritated by Netanyahu’s hard-line policy. It is unclear whether Netanyahu will make it to the White House or whether the meeting will be held elsewhere.

of the United States president Joe Biden agreed on Monday, after much deliberation, to invite the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the United States, reports the news agency AFP, among other things.

Biden issued the invitation in a long phone call, which according to Netanyahu’s office was “long and warm-hearted”. The visit will take place in the fall.

However, the US presidential administration has not specified whether Biden will receive Netanyahu at the White House.

The meeting place has a diplomatic message value, and a meeting somewhere other than Valkoine could be considered a wink to Netanyahu.

Biden has not hidden his critical attitude towards Netanyahu’s hard line.

Biden has previously stated that Israel’s current government “is the most extremist I have ever seen”.

He has criticized the law reform, which would take away from the Supreme Court the power to act as a counter force to the government. Biden also condemns the construction of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.