Despite the fact that there is an ordeal in Gaza, it was announced that Israel prevented UN food convoys from entering the northern Strip, an action that has been described as inhumane.

Through social networks, the director of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, expressed his indignation on Sunday by revealing that Israel informed the UN that it will no longer approve its food convoys to the north of Loop.

Lazzarini described this measure as a intentional obstruction to provide life support during a man-made famine, and demanded that these restrictions be lifted immediately.

Crisis at UNRWA: Funding suspended

The UNRWA, responsible for providing aid and services to Palestinian refugees in Gaza and throughout the region, has been in crisis since Israel accused a dozen members of its staff of being involved in the attacks of October 7 Hamas.

Are accusations led to suspension of funding from the largest donor, the United States, and some other countries, which endangered the future of the agency.

Despite the difficulties, some countries such as Canada, Australia and Sweden have since restored funding to UNRWA.. However, the agency continues to face significant challenges in fulfilling its mandate amid the crisis and restrictions imposed by Israel.

Faced with this critical situation, Lazzarini made an urgent call to lift the restrictions imposed by Israel to allow UNRWA to continue providing vital assistance to Palestinian refugees in Gaza. Otherwise, he warned, the clock will tick faster toward the famine and more people will die from malnutrition and the lack of shelter.