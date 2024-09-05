Gaza (Union)

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced yesterday that Israel refused to coordinate the entry of medical teams to vaccinate against polio into areas east of Khan Yunis, with the start of the second phase of the campaign, which includes the southern Gaza Strip.

The ministry said in a statement: “The Israeli occupation refuses to coordinate the entry of medical teams from the emergency polio vaccination campaign into the areas east of Salah al-Din, on the first day of the campaign in the southern governorates of the Gaza Strip.”

She added: “The area contains a large percentage of the target group of children.”

The Ministry called on the concerned institutions and authorities to intervene urgently to ensure the success of the vaccination campaign by reaching all children wherever they are.

Yesterday, the second phase of the polio vaccination campaign began in the southern Gaza Strip, after vaccinating more than 189,000 children in the central Gaza Strip.