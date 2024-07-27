Axios reported that negotiations over the hostage deal had reached a “critical juncture,” while President Joe Biden told the families of the American hostages on Thursday that he would continue to push for a deal.

The updated proposal was delivered ahead of a planned meeting in Rome on Sunday of the director-general of the The CIA, with officials from Israel, Qatar and Egypt to discuss the hostage deal.

A senior Israeli official explained that the new proposal includes a reference to establishing a foreign mechanism to monitor and prevent the transfer of militants and weapons from the southern Gaza Strip to the north, but without providing details on how this mechanism would work or who would implement it.

He added: “The proposal also includes changes in the locations where Israeli army forces will be redeployed in the Gaza Strip in the first stage of the deal, in addition to specifying that Israeli forces will remain in the Philadelphi Corridor on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt during the first stage of the agreement.”

Another Israeli official revealed that: “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants an agreement that is impossible to reach at the moment. He is not ready to move, and therefore we may be heading towards a crisis in the negotiations instead of reaching an agreement,” according to Axios.