The army stated that a Toyota Corolla with an Israeli registration plate and owned by the family of Samer Al-Talalqa was found inside the Indonesian hospital.

Al-Talalqa was one of the three hostages who were mistakenly killed by Israeli soldiers earlier this month, after one of the soldiers thought they posed a threat.

An army statement said, “The remains of a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) and blood stains were found in the car, which turned out to be that of another hostage,” without giving further details.

The statement continued, “Finding the car directly links the hospital to the brutal events of October 7.”

The bloody war between Israel and Hamas began after an attack launched by the movement on October 7 inside the territory of the Hebrew state, which left about 1,140 people dead, most of them civilians, and about 250 people were kidnapped, 129 of whom are still detained in Gaza, according to Israeli figures.

In response, Israel vowed to eliminate the Palestinian movement, and bombed the Gaza Strip, killing more than 20,674 people, most of them civilians, according to the Hamas government.

Sharp international criticism was directed at Israel over its targeting of hospitals in the Gaza Strip, which the Hebrew state says are being used by Hamas fighters for military purposes, something the movement denies.

In early November, Indonesia denied the validity of statements by an Israeli army spokesman in which he said that a hospital in Gaza was built with Indonesian funding, under which there were Hamas tunnels and next to a platform for launching missile attacks.