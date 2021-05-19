Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country is ready to continue air strikes on the Gaza Strip. His words lead TASS…

“I intend to continue this operation until its goal is achieved: until peace and security are provided for you, the citizens of Israel,” Netanyahu said.

Earlier, Biden, in an interview with Netanyahu, supported a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine. In addition, the US President expressed strong support for Israel’s right to self-defense against indiscriminate missile attacks and called on the Jewish state to do everything to ensure the protection of innocent civilians.

On May 10, Palestinian groups launched a massive shelling of Israel – in total, thousands of rockets were fired across the country. In response, the Israeli army called in 5,000 reservists and launched Operation Wall Guard. Clashes are still going on. According to the latest data, since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, ten Israelis and 220 residents of the Gaza Strip have been killed.