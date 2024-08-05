Home page politics

Felix Durach

A further escalation is looming in the Middle East. Israel is preparing for attacks by Iran lasting several days.

Frankfurt – In recent months, fears of a conflagration in the Middle East have grown – now a large-scale attack by Iran and its allies on Israel are imminent. According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the attack could take place as early as Monday (5 August). Observers expect a combined attack by the Iran’s and his allied militias. Israel’s The government is therefore preparing for an operation lasting several days. The fear of a regional war no longer seems to deter those involved.

Supporters of Hezbollah and Hamas protest with a dummy rocket and a picture of the killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniya. © Mohammed Zaatari/dpa

USA expects “more aggressive” reaction from Iran – attack on Israel on Monday?

Blinken said on Sunday in a video conference with the other foreign ministers of the G7 states that the USA expects an attack on Israel in the next 24 to 48 hours. This was reported by the Israeli portal Walla citing three officials familiar with the matter on Monday. The time frame mentioned by Blinken would therefore begin on Monday and extend until Tuesday.

The US Secretary of State admitted, however, that the US had little information on the extent of the Iranian retaliation. They expected a “more aggressive” reaction than the Iranian attack on April 13. At that time, Tehran attacked Israeli territory with missiles and drones. However, Israel and its allies managed to intercept 99 percent of the missiles.

Blinken called on the governments of the G7 countries to increase pressure on Iran, its allies and Israel and to call for restraint. The US has already increased its military presence in the Middle East. Additional warships and fighter planes were sent last week. Including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. Blinken said the aim was to mitigate the effects of the attacks by Iran and the Hezbollah to Israel, stressing that this was the best way to prevent a full-scale war.

Further escalation in the Middle East – Israel prepares for multi-day attack by Iran

Meanwhile, Israel is preparing for the impending attack. An unnamed official told the US broadcaster NBCNewsthat waves of drone and missile attacks are expected that could last for several days. “They will only try to wear us down,” the official said. Israel is therefore expecting an attack from several fronts. Hezbollah, based in Lebanon, could attack Israeli targets with short-range missiles from the border area – while Iran could strike with long-range missiles in parallel.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Israeli counterpart Joaw Galant on Monday and reiterated US support. They also discussed strengthening American forces in the region to protect US personnel and help Israel repel the attacks.

Iran prepares retaliatory strike on Israel – assassinations on Haniya and Shukr as trigger

The renewed escalation was triggered by two assassinations of high-ranking members of the pro-Iranian militias Hamas and Hezbollah. Last Tuesday, Israel’s army killed Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in an airstrike in Beirut – just a few hours later, Hamas foreign chief Ismail Haniya died in an attack in Tehran. Even though Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for the attack on Haniya, the assassination on Iranian soil was considered a special provocation. The strike against Shukr was Israel’s reaction to a Hezbollah attack on a football pitch in the Golan Heights. Twelve minors died in the attack.

A conflagration threatens the Middle East – Iran wants to strike

In the coming days, exactly what has been feared since the Hamas terror attacks on October 7, 2023 could unfold: a regional conflagration and an expansion of the War in Israel over the territories of Israel and the Gaza Strip On Saturday, Iran told Arab diplomats that officials did not care whether the reaction triggered a war. This was reported by the Wall Street Journal citing officials familiar with the talks.

Iran continued its threats against Israel on Monday. Although it does not want to escalate tensions in the Middle East, said a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Tehran, it is necessary to punish Israel in order to prevent further instability.

Israel in a “multi-front war” against Iran and its militias

“Israel is currently engaged in a multi-front war against the Iranian axis of evil,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday. “We are prepared for any scenario – defensive or offensive. I repeat to our enemies: We will react and exact a heavy price for any aggression against us, no matter from which area.”

The “Axis of Resistance” led by Iran includes Hezbollah and Hamas, as well as the Houthi rebels based in Yemen and other militias in Syria and Iraq. (fd)