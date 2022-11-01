Israel | Predictions: Netanyahu may make a comeback in Israel’s early elections, but the situation is tenuous

According to forecasts, Netanyahu may make a comeback as Israel’s prime minister, but the difference with his opponents is a hair’s breadth and the situation may change.

in Israel was voted on Tuesday in the parliamentary elections for the fifth time in almost four years. Early elections had to be held when the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu the ousted coalition broke up last summer after just one year of government fighting.

According to three different forecasts, Netanyahu can return as prime minister, but the difference with his opponents is a hair’s breadth and the situation may change when the official results come.

According to forecasts, Netanyahu’s Likud party could win 30 or 31 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. These, combined with the seats received by right-wing and religious parties according to the forecasts, would give the bloc supporting Netanyahu 61 or 62 seats, or slightly more than half of the seats.

However, previous Israeli elections have shown that the situation can change decisively in the official vote count.

If a majority is not born, a centrist Yair Lapid will continue as acting prime minister.

Voting in Israel didn’t end until 10 p.m. Finnish time, so it will take until mid-week to find out the results.

Lapid has communicated to his close circle that he does not need to win the elections to stay as prime minister, but only to prevent Netanyahu’s victory, musa reported among other things Le Monde newspaper.

in Israel had been worried about voter fatigue, but according to the Central Election Commission, the turnout was the highest since the 1999 elections. By evening, almost 58 percent of voters had gone to the polls, and more than six percent more voters than in the March 2021 elections.

A 26-year-old at a polling station in Tel Aviv Amy Segal told news agency AFP that he was frustrated by the continuous voting.

“Every year there are new elections. There is no political stability. It’s like it doesn’t matter who you vote for because nothing changes,” he said.

Netanyahu, who is accused of corruption and leads the right-wing Likud party, went to cast his vote in the morning.

“Hopefully we can smile at the end of the day, but it depends on the people,” Netanyahu said.

Elections the far-right Juutalainen vima party may become the decisive factor. At the same time, Israeli politics as a whole has moved more and more to the right.

“Extreme right-wingism continues to become mainstream. All mainstream parties support the use of more direct and harder measures,” said the doctoral researcher at the University of Helsinki Antti Tarvainen In HS’s previous election news.

Tarvainen follows the elections in Israel and the occupied West Bank.