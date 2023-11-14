Israel will end the current phase of its military operation in Gaza in a few weeks

Israeli Permanent Representative to the UN Gilad Erdan shared his forecast regarding the military operation in the Gaza Strip. In his opinion, the current phase could last for several weeks, reports CNN TV channel.

“We hope and pray that this ends quickly,” the diplomat said.

At the same time, he clarified that the stage of the operation that is currently being implemented will last several more weeks.

Earlier it became known that US intelligence has information that the Palestinian movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad are using medical institutions in the Gaza Strip, including the largest Al-Shifa clinic, for military purposes. According to Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, hospitals are used to conceal and support their military operations and hostage holding.