The Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said Sunday that the release of Palestinian prisoners under the truce in Gaza will be postponed until Hamas ends the “humiliating ceremonies” he performs to deliver Israeli hostages.

«It has been decided to postpone the release of terrorists planned for yesterday (Saturday) until The next release of hostages is ensured without humiliating ceremonies», Said Netanyahu’s office in a reference to the liberations of Israeli staged and broadcast live by Hamas.

This note comes after the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has denounced this Saturday that the non -release of the Palestinian prisoners corresponding to the seventh batch of release scheduled for this Saturday is a “flagrant violation” of the high -fire agreement and hostage release.

This Saturday was scheduled to release 602 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for six Israeli hostages that were kidnapped in the Gaza Strip.









In the list there were 50 prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment, 60 prisoners with long -term convictions, 47 prisoners released within the framework of the agreement by Gilad Shalit who had been arrested again and 445 prisoners that were arrested after the attack of the Palestinian militias of the Palestinian militias of the October 7, 2023.