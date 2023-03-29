The one between the United States and Israel is a normal dialectic between two allied countries, but Benjamin Netanyahu, despite starting from a correct premise, i.e. the need for justice reform, has “gone further” and in the end will have to accept a “compromise”. Thus the American political scientist and president of the Middle East Forum, Daniel Pipes, comments to Adnkronos on the recent tensions between Washington and Tel Aviv. Tensions triggered by Joe Biden’s – rejected – request to the Israeli premier to withdraw his disputed justice reform.

“Israel is an independent country and not another star on the US flag”, raised the tone of Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, while Netanyahu tried to dampen the controversy by arguing that the alliance with the US , albeit with “occasional differences”, is “immovable”.

“US-Israel tensions are the norm, I call them ‘the family relationship’ of international relations. This case is unusual only because it concerns an internal Israeli issue”, explains Pipes, one of the leading American experts on Middle Eastern affairs and author of numerous essays on the subject.

According to the political scientist, the “important aspect of the tensions lies elsewhere”, namely in the differences on relations with Tel Aviv within the Democratic Party. “The elder Biden is friendlier to Israel than many younger Democrats, so the current tension gives them an opportunity to pressure him to be less friendly,” he said.

Pipes then comments on the disputed justice reform in Israel, which Netanyahu – in the wake of massive protests – has frozen pending the resumption of work in the Knesset in May. “Yes, justice reform is needed, in particular putting an end to the process by which full-fledged judges appoint their successors, but the government has gone too far too fast and must compromise,” says the expert.

“The attempt by the Haredim (ultra-Orthodox Jews, ed) to impose Jewish law in the country is particularly worrying – concludes Pipes – I predict that a compromise will be reached and that this crisis will be little more than a bad memory by the end of 2023”.