Israel | People on the streets for the tenth Saturday in a row in Israel: Law reform would reduce the power of the Supreme Court

The law reform is considered anti-democratic.

in Israel protest was again held on Saturday against the law changes planned by the country’s government. The reason for the ten consecutive Saturday protests is a reform package that would interfere with the jurisdiction and composition of the Supreme Court.

The reform would significantly reduce the role of the legality monitor of the Supreme Court. It would limit the cases in which the Supreme Court can assess the constitutionality of the bill. Israel does not have a constitution, but basic laws that work in the same way.

The Parliament could also in the future, with a simple majority, overrule the decisions of the Supreme Court, in which it has been assessed that the proposed law is against the Basic Law.

In addition, the reform would give the government more control over who is appointed as Supreme Court judges.

Picket consider the reform anti-democratic.

“I am protesting because the measures that the new government wants to introduce represent a serious and immediate threat to Israeli democracy,” said a participant in the demonstration Ran Shador for news agency AFP.

According to Israeli media estimates, around 100,000 people participated in the protests in Tel Aviv, for example. In addition, in Haifa, located in the northern part of Israel, it was estimated that there were about 50,000 demonstrators.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu led by the government, which is considered the most right-wing in the country’s history, plans to continue promoting the reform in the beginning week. Minister of Justice Yariv Levin has said that the most important parts of the reform will be approved before the parliament goes into recess on the second day of April.