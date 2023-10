Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas on Saturday (7), shortly after the terrorists’ surprise attack | Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

The Israeli Parliament (Knesset) approved, this Thursday (12), the union of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the opposition to form an emergency national government and the creation of a war cabinet.

The decision was taken in the midst of the war against the terrorist group Hamas, which began on October 7th. Around 2,700 people have died in Israel and Gaza since the attacks began on October 5.

The former commander of the Armed Forces and former Israeli Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, a former rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has accepted to be part of the new Security Cabinet. He will conduct war operations together with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Netanyahu.

Gantz was Netanyahu’s government partner in the past, but internal disputes and the current prime minister’s refusal to comply with the rotation agreement between the two – between 2020 and 2021 – brought down the coalition.

“Tonight, we create an emergency national government. Israel is united, and as of today, its leaders are also united. We put aside differences, because the fate of our country is at stake,” said Netanyahu.

The emergency government will only be able to make decisions related to the war – it will not be able to discuss new laws or appoint cabinet members. As Netanyahu does not have a favorable majority in parliament, his war actions could be obstructed by the opposition.

According to the newspaper Haaretz, Israeli parliamentarians approved the nominations of the following members of the National Unity party: Benny Gantz, Gadi Eisenkot, Gideon Saar, Chilli Tropper and Yifat Shasha-Biton. They will have the status of ministers, despite not having a portfolio. With information from the EFE Agency.