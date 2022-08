Gaza officials said 31 Palestinians, at least a third of them civilians, had been killed so far. | Photo: Reproduction Twitter

Israeli and Palestinian militants agreed to a truce in Gaza from Sunday night. The ceasefire agreement was brokered by Cairo. An Egyptian security source told Reuters that Israel accepted the proposal, while a Palestinian official announced that the ceasefire would take effect at 20:00 (14:00 GMT).

Gaza officials said 31 Palestinians, at least a third of them civilians, had been killed so far. The rockets paralyzed much of southern Israel and sent residents of cities like Tel Aviv and Ashkelon into shelter.

On Sunday morning, Islamic Jihad fired on Jerusalem in retaliation for the killing of a jihadist commander in southern Gaza – the second senior official killed in the fighting.

“The blood of martyrs will not be wasted,” Islamic Jihad said in a statement. The new attacks on Israel took place when Jews were fasting in a religious celebration.