The terrible events of the last few days, that is, the attack-invasion of Hamas on the Israeli population and the military mobilization and reprisals that followed and are being planned, have led me, in my spontaneous desire to understand what is happening in front of the my terrified and confused eyes, to make the slightest attempt to organize and above all broaden what I know – guiltily little! – about the problems of Palestine and the State of Israel. Can a historical-geographical atlas be built in two pages? I’ll try. It is dedicated to the readers of Affaritaliani.it who share, at least in part, my sense of guilt.

1.State . A form of political organization of a community. Its constituent elements are a population, a territory, and a legal system. The population can belong to a single or multiple national groups. The typical status of the subject of a state, the title of belonging, is citizenship. But a State can also have subjects (typically colonial) without citizenship. The territory is intended to be geographically defined. The system may conform to the principles of liberal democracy (equality, equal social and political rights) or not.

2. Nation. A human group endowed with a certain cultural homogeneity due to certain common traits, typically deriving from a common history. Maybe even a language, maybe a religion. Almost all European states are nation states. For example, the Habsburg and Tsarist Empires were not.

3. The State of Israel a system has recently been established which is not reflected in constitutional law books. In fact, it “is not the state of all its citizens but of the Jewish people exclusively.” To the citizens tout court “human rights” are recognized, Jews also have “national rights”. Possession of the latter guarantees preferential access to the material resources of the State as well as to social and welfare services, building permits, access to housing, land and water. This, which may seem like an aberration, was boasted by Yariv Levin (then Likud minister) as “the very emblem of Zionism”. This state has now extended from the Mediterranean to the Jordan, and exercises its power over the Palestinians as an Occupying Power. Occupying the entire territory of Palestine. Even the enclaves inhabited by Palestinians: the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Gaza, are subject to occupation, and therefore subject to Israeli power. A highly discriminatory occupation: if non-Jewish Israeli citizens fare well, non-citizen Palestinians are a lower caste.

4. The Oslo Accords between the main Palestinian political organization, the PLO, and the State of Israel established limited self-government for parts of the West Bank and Gaza under a newly created entity called the “Palestinian Authority” (PA). Hamas, the PLO’s rival Palestinian movement, condemned the agreements and the mutual recognition of the PLO and Israel.

5. PLO. L’Palestine Liberation Organization is a Palestinian political organization, considered by the Arab League since 1974 to be the legitimate “representative of the Palestinian people”. His initial goal was the “liberation of Palestine“ through armed struggle. The original PLO Charter declared that “Palestine within the borders that existed at the time of the British Mandate is a single regional unit” and sought to “prohibit … the existence and activity” of Zionism. The Statute also refers to the right of return and self-determination for Palestinians. A Palestinian state is not mentioned, although in 1974 the PLO called for an independent state in Mandate Palestine territory. In 1988, the PLO officially adopted a two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side and with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine.

In 1993, PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat recognized the State of Israel in an official letter to its Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, as a consequence of the Oslo Accords, which led to the birth of the Palestinian National Authority. In response to Arafat’s letter, Israel recognized the PLO as the representative of the Palestinian people. Arafat was the chairman of the PLO Executive Committee from 1969 until his death in 2004. He was replaced by Mahmūd Abbās (also known as Abu Mazen). But it seems that this legitimization of the PLO and its leadership of the Palestinian National Authority has marked its political decline. The authority and credibility of the PLO were gradually undermined by Israeli governments, who did not observe the commitments to stop “colonization” made in those Agreements, and also had the most capable and combative exponents of the PLO assassinated. The Palestinian National Authority established in the West Bank is today universally seen as subservient to the State of Israel.

6. Hamas is a national Islamic association, a social movement, and one of the two main political parties in the Palestinian territories. He won the elections in 2006 and governs more than two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, no one knows how. The group is best known for its armed struggle against Israel. Dozens of countries – including Israel, the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom – consider it a terrorist organization, which is correct, but somewhat reductive. It is no coincidence that some countries apply this label only to its military wing. Hamas is excluded from the official assistance that the United States and the European Union provide to the PLO in the West Bank. In Israel, the military wing of Hamas after October 7 is seen as a deadly danger to be wiped off the face of the earth, and opinions are divided only on how to destroy it. It is not certain that international law allows one to defend one’s country in this way: with incessant bombings on Gaza, as Bibi announced; or with an immediate ground incursion “because we can’t bomb two million people” according to some soldiers, as almost always more responsible than politicians, but by too little.

7. The Green Linealso known as border (pre)-1967 or border of the 1949 armistice agreement it is the demarcation line established in the Arab-Israeli armistice agreements of 1949 between Israel and some of the neighboring Arab countries (Syria, Jordan and Egypt) at the end of the Arab-Israeli war of 1948-1949. It served as a de facto border of the State of Israel from 1949 until the 1967 Six-Day War. When this line was crossed by Israeli forces in the 1967 Six-Day War it began to be known as the “pre-1967 border” or 1967 border” to refer to the status quo prior to that war. Even the United Nations Security Council in the famous Resolution 2334 uses the term “1967 borders”. “Expressing grave concern that continued Israeli settlement activities are seriously endangering the possibility of a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders.” Serious concern about events that have fully come true.

7. The resolution 2334 of United Nations Security Council was adopted on 23 December 2016 with 14 votes in favor out of 15, with which it asks Israel to put an end to its policy of settlements in the Palestinian territories since 1967, including East Jerusalem, it reiterates that it will not recognize no changes to the 1976 borders other than those agreed upon by the parties through negotiations and insists that the solution to the Middle East conflict passes through a negotiated solution for the advancement of the two-state solution in order to achieve a definitive and comprehensive peace . The resolution passed with 14 votes in favor because surprisingly the United States led by President Barack Obama, now nearing the end of his mandate, abstained and did not use their veto power to block the measure.



8. Zionism is a political-cultural movement that aims to establish a Jewish state entity specifically in Palestine. The Zionist movement originally did not see the presence of the Arab population in Palestine as a problem, arguing 1) that it would benefit from the large-scale immigration of Europeans, which would revitalize the region, and believing that 2) in any case the Arab population did not in no way constituted a people with its own national identity, as it would be integrated, again according to Zionists, into the unborn state (not yet called the “State of Israel”). When these opinions proved to be unfounded, in the late 1940s, the Zionist leaders of the new state reacted with a kind of gigantic pogrom reversed, the terrifying yet prescient Nakba.

9. How many states for the Palestinians: 2, 1, or 0? The question was asked in a recent article (April 2023) not on Manifestor on Doneor on the American Jacobinbut in the semi-official US periodical Foreign Affairs. In Palestine, covering the entire territory of Palestine, a State, a SINGLE State, already exists, and it is the Israeli one. How come no one noticed? Have we all fallen victim to a collective illusion? Stop making fun of yourself! It could be observed that the Israeli state has sucked up all the territory on which they had to insist two States without saying it and without boasting about it, except for the proclamation of annexation of East Jerusalem. But above all it served everyone to continue to agitate the prospect of the two states to keep the Palestinians happy, and above all calm. Even the famous resolution 2334 expressed concern about the risk of the two-state perspective disappearing, but did not acknowledge that it has now fallen. So, one state for all? After all, the Zionist leaders of the last century thought that the integration of the Palestinians into the new state would come naturally… But now this option has also dissolved, due to the highly discriminatory nature that the new Zionists wanted to give to the State of Israel . The conclusion is inevitable: zero states for the Palestinians.

From this brief geographical-political sketch you recognize a story. It’s a story of incredible prevarications, of hallucinating cynicism, of frightening crimes. Shakespearean. In light of which we conclude that the question to ask is not why the treacherous invasion with massacres took place on 7 October 2023, but why it didn’t happen BEFORE. What are the possible developments that will follow the announced attempt to destroy Hamas wanted by Israel and the USA? I will briefly list three of them, in order of probability.

Ferocious terrorist attacks irregularly distributed over time, but with a certain cyclicality

(for example, Gaza was bombed in 2008-9, 2012, 2014, 20022 as well as of course 2 days ago.)

War, with open battles between Hamas and the Israeli army. This could soon become a war between the United States and Iran. Taking the famous “green line” as a reference, the Palestinians create their own absolutely non-Islamic state, without expelling and discriminating against the settled Jews. Finally a democratic state in Palestine.

