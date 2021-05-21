Palestinian children leave their home after recovering several toys from the Al-Jawhara tower in Gaza City, which was badly damaged by Israeli airstrikes. ANAS BABA / AFP

Hundreds of deaths in the Palestinian population, including 63 children, by the Israeli bombings against Hamas, which, in turn, fired rockets at civilians in cities, causing about 20 deaths, including a child; destruction of what was left of Gaza’s infrastructure, a huge open-air prison of two million people living miserably under Israeli rule and a ruthless embargo for more than 15 years; some 40,000 forcibly displaced people; desertion of the Palestinian Authority from the battlefield, confusion of the Arab countries, silence of the “international community”, regrettable disappearance of the European Union, support of the United States to Benjamin Netanyahu in a first phase, although now the North American president speaks of a ceasefire. The bloody movie began with the expulsions from their homes of Palestinians in Jerusalem, followed by the racist manhunt against “Arab” citizens (notice the pleonasm, to avoid saying “Palestinians” of Israel!) In other cities of the country. it is still over; the Israeli leader bets on his “victory” and Hamas seeks to broaden the conflict. Meanwhile, France, Egypt and Jordan propose a UN Security Council resolution to stop the massacre.

After these two weeks, the scenario is clearing: it may be that this whole death loop was, in fact, caused by racist groups linked to Netanyahu to gain the support of the ultra-Orthodox parties in order to form a government. The Israeli leader is desperate because if he fails to stay in power, he will be prosecuted and probably convicted of corruption: justice has been pursuing his tricks for a long time. Although, certainly, the underlying problem does not lie only in the dirtiness of this politicking.

The melting pot of Israeli society has been transformed over decades of polarization. Hatred has been fueled between Israeli “Arabs” and Jews; the secular sector on both sides continues to be paralyzed both by the policy of larvae war carried out for years by the right and extreme right in power in Israel, and by the hegemony of religious Hamas in the occupied territories. On the other hand, a part of Western diplomacy was gradually submitting to Israeli rejection of the internationally agreed two-state solution, without, of course, resolving the irritating question: what to do with the millions of Palestinians without a recognized homeland? The answer has been blunt: they will continue to fight for their existence with, for the first time, the threat of civil war on Israeli territory itself. What happens today – whatever the outcome of the confrontations – shows, more than ever, that the only realistic solution is that of the two states. But, indeed, it has also been widely verified that the contenders have neither the moral strength nor the political will to achieve this goal. On the other hand, the great powers are capable of opening this path to peace, because there, in Israel-Palestine, the bonfire of the innocents is permanently lit.