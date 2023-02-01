For the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu there will be talks with the Palestinians “once the Arab-Israeli conflict is over”. “When the Arab-Israeli conflict ends, I believe we will return to the Palestinians and reach a viable peace with them,” she said in an interview with CNN. Netanyahu wanted to recall the success of the Trump-era Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and several Arab countries. “I went to them, went straight to the Arab states and forged a new concept of peace… I forged four historic peace deals, the Abraham Accords, double the number of peace deals my predecessors achieved in 70 years. ..”. As for the concessions that Israel would be willing to make to the Palestinian territories, “certainly – he replied – I would like them to have all the powers they need to govern themselves. But none of the powers that could threaten us”, said the prime minister. “And that means Israel should have absolute responsibility for security.”