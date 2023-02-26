Home page politics

A police officer stands guard as Israeli security forces block the road looking for the shooter after a shootout in the West Bank. © Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Two Israeli civilians are believed to have been killed in a “Palestinian terrorist attack” in the West Bank. Pope Francis is concerned.

Update from February 26, 10:15 p.m.: After the attack, in which brothers aged 20 and 22 were killed, Israeli settlers rioted in the town of Nablus in the evening. Israeli television reported that they set fire to more than 30 Palestinian homes, shops and cars. Several Palestinian families were rescued from their burning homes by security forces. The army is increasing its presence on the ground to prevent further acts of violence.

The Israeli cabinet, meanwhile, approved a draft law on Sunday that provides for the death penalty for terrorists. The controversial proposal still has to pass several readings in Parliament before it comes into force. A first vote is already expected on Wednesday.

“Terrorist Attack”? Two Israelis die – Pope worried about “spiral of violence”

First report from February 26th: Nablus – According to paramedics, two Israelis were killed in a suspected Palestinian attack in the West Bank on Sunday (February 26). Both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said the civilians died in connection with gunfire.

Israel-Palestine conflict: Two Israelis die in ‘terrorist attack’

According to the Israeli army, an attacker opened fire on the occupants of an Israeli vehicle near an intersection south of the city of Nablus in the north of the West Bank. Soldiers were therefore looking for the perpetrator or perpetrators. There is no further information about the course of events.

Incidents like these are not uncommon in the region, and peace seems a long way off in the Middle East conflict. At least eleven people, including a 16-year-old boy, were killed in an Israeli army operation in Nablus on Wednesday, according to Palestinian sources. 80 people were injured. It was the bloodiest Israeli army operation in the West Bank since 2005.

A day later, several rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting the Israeli army to launch airstrikes on targets in the Palestinian territories.

Israel: Civilians die in ‘Palestinian terrorist attack’ as peace talks take place

Sunday’s incident occurred during a meeting in the Jordanian port city of Aqaba to calm the situation in the West Bank. Representatives of Israel and the Palestinians as well as Jordan, Egypt and the USA were involved, above all members of the respective secret services.

It was the first meeting of its kind in years, according to Jordanian state television. The aim was therefore to build trust between the two sides and to calm the situation. This should also be expedient for Netanhaju, since Israel is at loggerheads with its US allies over Palestine.

Video: Expert on the current situation in the Middle East conflict

Israel-Palestine conflict: Pope Francis concerned about “spiral of violence”

Meanwhile, Pope Francis was also concerned about the recent escalation of violence in the “Holy Land”. “So many people killed, including children… How to stop the spiral of violence?” asked the head of the Catholic Church on Sunday after the traditional prayer of the Angelus in St. Peter’s Square in Rome. It is unclear whether he already knew about the two apparently dead Israeli civilians at this point in time.

Pope Francis, who recently had to justify his statements about homosexuality, also renewed his appeal for dialogue to triumph over hatred and revenge. He prayed to God for the Palestinians and Israelis to find the road to brotherhood and peace with the help of the international community.

The security situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories remains extremely tense. Ten Israelis and one Ukrainian have been killed in Palestinian attacks since the beginning of the year. In the same period, 62 Palestinians lost their lives – they were shot in confrontations with the Israeli army or after their own attacks. (mef/dpa/AFP)